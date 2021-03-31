England Under 21s next manager odds: Frank Lampard 2/1 favourite

Frank Lampard has seen his odds slashed to 2/1 to be the next England Under 21s manager after the Young Lions crashed out at the group stages of the 2021 European Championships despite beating Croatia 2-1. Needing to beat their opponents by two clear goals, Croatia’s Domagoj Bradaric scored a late stoppage-time strike to send his side through at England’s expense. It marks the second consecutive European Championships current manager Aidy Boothroyd has overseen in which England have failed to progress beyond the group stages. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is now favourite to take over should the FA decide to part company with Boothroyd after four years at the helm.

Next England U21 Manager Odds (via Paddy Power) Frank Lampard - 2/1

Eddie Howe - 15/2

Chris Wilder - 9/1

Phil Neville - 10/1

Gary Neville - 10/1

Ian Foster - 12/1

Danny Cowley - 12/1

John Terry - 14/1 Odds correct at 20:30 BST 31/03/21

Ebere Eze’s early penalty and a second goal from Curtis Jones – who was sent off after the final whistle – almost booked a last-eight tie with Spain in May. The Young Lions, who had lost their opening two Group D games, needed to win by two goals and hope Portugal beat Switzerland. The Portuguese won 3-0 to top Group D but despite a much-improved display, Bradaric’s last-gasp drive sent Croatia through to the quarter-finals at England’s expense. Jones and Dwight McNeil also hit the woodwork as England nearly completed their against-the-odds victory in Koper, but defeat and an early exit puts further pressure on Boothroyd’s position as manager.

Would Lampard work for England U21s? Lampard's willingness to turn to youth while manager of Derby County and Chelsea will certainly appeal to the FA who must surely now be eyeing up potential replacements. The former England midfielder, who netted 29 times in 106 international appearances, has aided the development of several home-grown stars during his short time in management. Most famously Lampard handed Mason Mount his Chelsea debut having managed the England international at the Rams. While the former Champions League and three-time Premier League winner is seen as someone who would certainly garner the respect of England's youth players having risen through the ranks himself, making 19 appearances for the Under 21s between 1997 and 2000. The big question is, will the FA stick or twist with Boothroyd with the likes of Lampard waiting in the wings?

