England Under 21s next manager odds: Justin Cochrane into favourite as Frank Lampard drifts

The new favourite to succeed Boothroyd is current England U17's coach Justin Cochrane, should the FA decide to part company with the current boss after four years at the helm.

It marks the second consecutive European Championships current manager Aidy Boothroyd has overseen in which England have failed to progress beyond the group stages.

The U21's needed to beat their opponents by two clear goals, but Croatia’s Domagoj Bradaric scored a late stoppage-time strike to send his side through at England’s expense.

Frank Lampard was favourite to be the next England Under 21s manager after the Young Lions crashed out at the group stages of the 2021 European Championships despite beating Croatia 2-1, but has since been replaced at the head of the market.

Who is Justin Cochrane?

Cochrane is a highly-rated coach and is well-known to the FA's new technical director John McDermott - who's job it will be to find Boothroyd's replacement - having previously worked with him at Tottenham Hotspur where he was assistant head of development (11-16) and went on to coach at Under-23 level at the Premier League club.

The 39-year-old former Antigua and Barbuda international was appointed England Under-15s coach and then moved through the age groups to take charge of the Under-16s and then Under-17s.

The former midfielder has built a strong reputation within the FA through his coaching ability and is likely to be shortlisted as a replacement for Boothroyd.

Would Lampard work for England U21s?

Lampard's willingness to turn to youth while manager of Derby County and Chelsea will certainly appeal to the FA who must surely now be eyeing up potential replacements.

The former England midfielder, who netted 29 times in 106 international appearances, has aided the development of several home-grown stars during his short time in management.

Most famously Lampard handed Mason Mount his Chelsea debut having managed the England international at the Rams.

While the former Champions League and three-time Premier League winner is seen as someone who would certainly garner the respect of England's youth players having risen through the ranks himself, making 19 appearances for the Under 21s between 1997 and 2000.

The big question is, will the FA stick or twist with Boothroyd with the likes of Lampard waiting in the wings?