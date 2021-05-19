Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Frank Lampard again favourite to replace Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the new favourite for the job.

Hodgson, 73, has not indicated he will retire, but with his contract set to expire this summer he will take charge of the Eagles for the last time on Sunday away at former club Liverpool.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (Sky Bet): Frank Lampard - 5/4

Sean Dyche - 11/4

Chris Wilder - 5/1

Eddie Howe - 6/1

Chris Coleman - 16/1

Sam Allardyce - 20/1 Odds correct 0915 BST (19/05/21)

Hodgson said: "After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace. "It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. "I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

Right time for Hodgson to leave?

Chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to the ex-England boss, who took over in September 2017 and has ensured Palace have retained their Premier League status in each of his four seasons at the helm. He said: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager. I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management. “His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. “We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters.” Palace assistant Ray Lewington will also depart following this weekend’s match at Anfield.