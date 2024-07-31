Kylian Mbappe completes takeover of France Ligue 2 club Caen

Interconnected Ventures, founded by Mbappe, has acquired the majority shares of Caen through its investment entity Coalition Capital from previous owners Oaktree Capital Management.

“This transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic places in French football,” a club statement read.

Capton added: “It is an incredible opportunity for Stade Malherbe Caen to be able to count on Coalition Capital for its development. Its values, commitments and extraordinary vision of sport are unique assets for this project.

“I thank Coalition Capital for their trust and I am very happy to be able to share this new cycle for the club with them. More than ever, the Stade Malherbe Caen project will live up to its history and its supporters.”

Mbappe was reportedly tracked by Caen for numerous years, but their relegation from Ligue 1 in 2012 ended the club’s chances of being able to secure his signature on schoolboy terms and he subsequently joined Monaco.