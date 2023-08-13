Kylian Mbappe back in PSG training and set to stay

The France captain’s future had seemed uncertain following links with a move to Real Madrid and reports he was frozen out of senior training.

Mbappe was told to stay away after he refused to extend his current contract to 2025, leaving him able to negotiate a free transfer to foreign clubs in January.

He was left out as PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign with a goalless draw against Lorient.

Neymar also not included in the matchday squad.

“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris St Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning," read a PSG statement published by French newspaper L’Equipe.