Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him before September

Kylian Mbappe has been banished to the PSG reserves as his contract dispute continues, with Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him this window.

PSG are back at their training base on Monday after the conclusion of their pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea, but Mbappe will be part of the so-called 'loft' training group rather than the first team as his stand-off with the club continues.

Reports suggest the club are convinced the French forward has already agreed a deal to join Madrid on a free transfer next season.