Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him before September

By Sporting Life
10:54 · MON August 07, 2023

Kylian Mbappe has been banished to the PSG reserves as his contract dispute continues, with Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him this window.

PSG are back at their training base on Monday after the conclusion of their pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea, but Mbappe will be part of the so-called 'loft' training group rather than the first team as his stand-off with the club continues.

Reports suggest the club are convinced the French forward has already agreed a deal to join Madrid on a free transfer next season.

Kylian Mbappe to sign for before September 3rd (via Sky Bet)

  • 5/6 - Real Madrid
  • 13/10 - To stay at PSG
  • 10/1 - Chelsea
  • 16/1 - Liverpool
  • 20/1 - Any Saudi Pro League club

Odds correct at 1045 (07/08/23)

Mbappe's management have refused to engage with an offer from Les Parisiens meaning he will be able to leave on a free next summer, leaving PSG desperate to sell this summer.

The French side had given Al Hilal permission to speak with Mbappe after they tabled a world record bid of £259m last month, though Mbappe refused to even meet with delegates of the club.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS