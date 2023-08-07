Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him before September

Kylian Mbappe has been banished to the PSG reserves as his contract dispute continues, with Real Madrid 5/6 to sign him this window.
PSG are back at their training base on Monday after the conclusion of their pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea, but Mbappe will be part of the so-called 'loft' training group rather than the first team as his stand-off with the club continues.
Reports suggest the club are convinced the French forward has already agreed a deal to join Madrid on a free transfer next season.
Odds correct at 1045 (07/08/23)
Mbappe's management have refused to engage with an offer from Les Parisiens meaning he will be able to leave on a free next summer, leaving PSG desperate to sell this summer.
The French side had given Al Hilal permission to speak with Mbappe after they tabled a world record bid of £259m last month, though Mbappe refused to even meet with delegates of the club.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.