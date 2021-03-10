Lionel Messi: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman confident star will not leave

Despite their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG, Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman remains confident that Lionel Messi will stay at the Camp Nou.

Messi, who scored a 30-yard stunner and missed a penalty in the second leg draw in Paris, is out of contract at the end of June, so would be available on a free transfer. "Leo (Messi) has seen for quite some time that the team is improving thanks to all the changes we've made," said Koeman. "We have young players of great quality. We've got a great future ahead. Leo can't have any doubts about what the future holds for this team." Barca created numerous chances in France, taking 21 shots equating to 2.21 xG according to Infogol, but Messi’s penalty miss just before half-time meant they needed three second-half goals to force extra time.

Having lost the opening leg 4-1 at home, Koeman was happy with the performance of his team, considering it a major step forward from last term's humiliating 8-2 quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich under former boss Quique Setien. "We are departing this Champions League in a very different manner from the way we did last season," said Koeman. "In this game, we hit our level and that's the road we have to follow."

When did Barcelona last fail to make the last 16? Liverpool were the last team to deny Barca a place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they won a last-16 tie on away goals during the 2006-07 campaign. The ensuing years have seen Barca win the trophy on three occasions, and go out in the semi-finals and quarter-finals five times each. PSG may be buoyed by the fact that six sides who have dumped the LaLiga outfit out of the competition during that period have gone on to lift the trophy. Should Barca’s Champions League exit come as a shock? Their absence from the last eight may be unusual in recent times, but it should perhaps not come as a total surprise. Barca’s current side are not at the level of their predecessors, while PSG’s Qatari owners have invested heavily in the quest for European club football’s biggest prize. The French champions made last season’s final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

