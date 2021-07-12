Watch Roy Keane blast senior England players for letting Bukayo Saka take penalty in Euro 2020 final

After Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had previously missed from the spot - as well as Italy's Andrea Belotti and the usually ice cool Jorginho in an intense atmosphere - it was down to the 19-year-old Arsenal starlet to keep the Three Lions in the contest but his effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Saka had never taken a penalty for his club side and the pressure arguably proved too much as England suffered more Wembley heartbreak on similar levels to that of Euro 1996 when Gareth Southgate missed the crucial kick.

It was England's seventh defeat on penalties since 1990 and second to Italy, who also beat them in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

Working as a pundit for ITV, Keane couldn't believe Sterling and Grealish could possibly allow a player so inexperienced to go up in front of them in that situation. However, although Sterling had scored in a shoot-out to win Man City a League Cup final against Chelsea, he had missed his last three penalties at club level while Grealish missed his last for Aston Villa two seasons ago.

Keane said: "If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't. You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up.