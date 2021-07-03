Euro 2020: Harry Kane now 7/2 for Golden Boot after brace against Ukraine

Harry Kane is now 7/2 to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot after his brace in England's quarter-final victory over Ukraine.

Kane netted his first in the 4th minute before following it up with a header in the second-half as the Three Lions booked their spot in the semi-final in convincing fashion. It moved Kane onto three for the tournament and he is now two goals behind current leaders Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick - although the Portugal captain is currently in line for the award due to him having an assist.

However, all five players on four or more goals are out of the tournament - meaning that Kane potentially has two more games to move ahead in the race. He was available at 100/1 with some bookmakers following a blank group stage - with his performances leading to questions about potential involvement for the knockout stages. Kane answered in perfect fashion as his strike against Germany in the round of 16 proved to be the catalyst to pushing him back to his Premier League levels. That has made him the third-favourite with Betfair for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot odds (via Betfair) Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/4

Patrik Schick - 7/4

Harry Kane - 7/2

Raheem Sterling - 12/1

Kasper Dolberg - 33/1

Ciro Immobile - 40/1

Alvaro Morata - 50/1