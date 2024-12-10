Juventus vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Matheus Nunes 1+ assists at 8/1 (bet365)
The Manchester City non-crisis period lasted less than a week.
Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest was followed up by a 2-2 draw away at Crystal Palace leaving them further behind in the Premier League title race.
The fortunes in Europe haven't been much better either with Pep Guardiola's side sat 17th in the Champions League table - the top eight qualify automatically for the round of 16.
The all-conquering Manchester City reduced to a shell of their former self.
In Juventus, they face another side in a troublesome run. A team who have drawn seven of their last nine with Torino and Udinese the only two beaten across this period.
It could then become a situation where the draw is a real possibility - an outcome that suits neither party.
I actually do hold some interest in Manchester City's price for victory but I'm not sure if that's due to the dominating recent history.
You don't become a bad team overnight and yet watching City now is far, far away from what we've seen in previous years. It's a side devoid of ideas and seemingly motivation.
I am happy to revisit a bet I've backed in the past though because the price remains. We're still getting 8/1 on MATHEUS NUNES 1+ ASSISTS despite his creativity.
Nunes is slightly odd in that he doesn't quite appear the usual style of City wide player and yet he's still featuring there. Not only that but he's making opportunities for others to score.
Starting out on the left against Palace, Nunes grabbed his third assist of the Premier League season with a significant total of four chances created.
In five league starts in that role, the Portugal international has created 12 chances - 10 of those being in the four away matches over this period.
The Champions League has continued the trend with two assists and five chances in two starts out on the left. What is a bonus for this pick is that he still delivered when featuring in his usual central midfield position.
Nunes created three chances for an assist in the 3-3 thriller with Feyenoord while there were two chances in their away win at Slovan Bratislava in October.
It's unclear where he'll start here but Guardiola and his team must surely be aware of this creative output. While this experiment may not be pretty on the eye, it shows it's working in a way.
City can notch a much-needed victory on Wednesday night with Nunes playing his part in the goals.
Juventus have spent the campaign battling with injuries but they have welcomed back a few players in recent weeks though.
Nicolas Gonzalez, Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz are three who may still be missing for the hosts, while Juan Cabal and Bremer long-term absentees.
Guardiola will be hoping that he has Phil Foden available again after he missed the Palace game through illness.
Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji could both be missing after they were injured in the win over Forest last week.
John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are still sidelined. Rodri and Oscar Bobb being the duo out for the long-term.
Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Danilo; Thuram, Locatelli; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Conceicao; Vlahovic.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Silva; Doku, Grealish, Nunes; Haaland.
