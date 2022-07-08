Manchester City have announced the arrival of Julian Alvarez following the forward's half-season loan spell at River Plate.

The Argentine striker signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Manchester City after the two clubs agreed a £14.1 million move in January. Alvarez made 17 appearances for River Plate in Argentina's top-flight in 2021 and scored 18 goals from 8.46 xG in total - contributing a further six assists from 4.76 xA.

The latest updates in our transfer blog

Upon completion of his move, Alvarez told City's website: "I am incredibly happy and I feel ready to play for City. "This is, without doubt, one of the biggest teams in world football. You only have to see what this team has won in the last decade to understand the quality of the setup. "I feel confident I can flourish here. The style of play Pep encourages is exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it. "City has an amazing recent history of Argentinian players and I want to put my stamp on the Club in the same way Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez did.

Manchester City signing Julián Álvarez lit up the Copa Libertadores last night. ✨



‣ 8 shots

‣ 1.72 xG

‣ 6⃣ goals

‣ 2 match balls pic.twitter.com/sHa9tNvlCD — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 26, 2022

"I am so thankful for everything River Plate did for me and I want to thank the fans, staff and players for their support. "But I am now 100% focused on Manchester City. I want to give my best to this club, help my teammates and contribute to Manchester City’s success." Club director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "I said when we announced the signing we were getting a player of significant potential and everything we have seen from him since then has only confirmed that. "He scores all kinds of goals and has real variety in his game. "We feel with the manager and staff we have here, he can develop even further and become a really top player." Alvarez made 120 appearances for River Plate in all competitions, scoring 53 goals along with 31 assists in all competitions.