Jordan Henderson England recall shows Thomas Tuchel is World Cup or bust

I consider myself very much in the minority; I really look forward to England squad announcements.

Not necessarily for who’s been included – although it is exciting that teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly could potentially be a world-class left-back for England for almost the next two decades – but the reaction to it. It’s always been the case that for many of those up in arms over who's been left out, their own hypothetical squad unknowingly includes 40 or more players, and it is absolutely the norm that any player excluded automatically becomes better simply by virtue of not making the cut. But what is more extreme than ever in an increasingly polarised, social media-driven era of outrage and anger is the complete lack of middle ground when it comes to the standout talking point. Or in this case, the whipping boy served up by new England manager Thomas Tuchel.

“We try to build a team for our fans and a team that they are proud of and can identify with. Jordan embodies everything we want from this team." Jordan Henderson. Jordan. Henderson. That’s it, sack him before the Albania game and get Eddie Howe in. What a giant waste of time appointing this German idiot was. We just knew he wouldn’t get it! All those things Tuchel just said about 'Hendo', that’s what we don’t like! That’s why we all hate Harry Kane as well and why we started booing Jude Bellingham for no reason! Get onboard Thomas. This is England mate. Judging by the predictably hyperbolic reaction to Henderson’s recall you really could be forgiven for thinking Tuchel had gone full Mike Bassett and accidentally called up Benson and Hedges by writing his squad selection on the back of a bottle of Hendo’s Relish.

If you remain very much against what is objectively a left-field selection, let's take a moment and consider that perhaps the new England coach and former manager of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, might have a vague idea about what he’s doing. “I think bringing Hendo back in is great for the squad,” said Jordan Pickford when inevitability quizzed on the same topic, one that has dominated the build-up to England's start to World Cup qualifying. "He was vice-captain for numerous years. He didn't come to the last Euros but was vice-captain in 2018 to Harry. It's great having leaders in your group, the teams that have won have always had that experience in the side as well. “I think it's a great move for us to have someone like him in the squad. What he has done, how he is still driven - whether he plays or not he is going to be the leader on the training pitch.”

By naming Henderson in his squad, Tuchel has been shrewd. Aside from the bonus of the new Three Lions boss being afforded a glimpse into the damaged psyche of the fans he is aiming to deliver a World Cup to in 15 short months, he can tap into the knowledge and experience of a player part of the England set-up for the past 15 years. And it really isn't inconceivable that a veteran midfielder whose most recent, and 80th, cap came in November 2023, has since played exclusively in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, and will be 36 by the time of the World Cup, makes it on to the plane.

It seems to have escaped most people's attention that major tournament squads are now enormous. In Gareth Southgate’s first tournament, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, every outfield player featured. That was the last time 23 not 26 players were permitted. At last summer's Euros three (Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Adam Wharton) didn’t play a single minute, with Anthony Gordon’s sole involvement as an 89th-minute substitute in a goalless draw with Slovenia. The World Cup in Qatar was the same, with Conor Coady, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison and Ben White unused, while Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared once off the bench. Coady, White and Ben Chilwell were left kicking their heels at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate always had an eye on the future but ultimately fell short on the now

While still very much focused on winning, Southgate always had an eye on what was next, with some players included to help further England’s prospects at future tournaments. That is not what his successor has been brought in to do. “He said the goal is to put another star on the jersey,” said 32-year-old Dan Burn, who will become England’s oldest debutant since Bolton striker Kevin Davies in 2010 should he feature in the upcoming qualifiers. “We only have 24 training days up to the World Cup, it's not a lot at all."

The appointment of Tuchel had a very gun for hire feel, a major step change from the FA. His first squad, and it’s unashamedly short-sighted nature, confirms that. Jordan Henderson isn’t the messiah. England haven't abandoned all their principles by turning to a German in an all-out pursuit to quench its long thirst for major-tournament glory. Henderson might never play for England again; he might not ever be in another squad, he might make it all the way to North America. Tuchel might even extend his contract. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. What we do know from these very early days is England's new boss will take any fine margin he can to drag a squad of nearly men to that first major trophy in 60 years.