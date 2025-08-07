Joe Townsend picks out some outright bets for the Championship ahead of opening weekend, and also dips into League One.

Football betting tips: EFL 5pts Derby to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (BetVictor) 0.5pt e.w. Corey Blackett-Taylor to be Championship top goalscorer at 250/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4) 1pt e.w. Caleb Watts to be League One top goalscorer at 50/1 (bet365) (1/4 odds 1-4)

The staggered start to England's domestic season continues this weekend as the Championship joins the rest of the EFL in getting under way. Having rabbited on about football's glorious return last week I'll crack straight on with the second tier and back DERBY as a dark horse. The Rams are 12/1 to win promotion and 5/1 for the top six, but it's the 11/8 about a TOP HALF FINISH that I'll be taking instead.

Derby boss John Eustace

John Eustace has built a great reputation in the Championship, taking Birmingham and Blackburn from relegation struggle to play-off contention. He's done the first part with Derby, who before his February arrival had looked destined for an immediate return to League One. After losing his opening three matches, Eustace secured 21 points from the final 11 fixtures to comfortably lead the Rams to safety. Several Derby players have been noticeably bullish in stating their promotion ambitions ahead of this season, quite the change in attitude. Given the record of their manager and the business the club has done this summer, should we really be surprised? Among their 10 new signings Derby have brought in forwards Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang for a total outlay of around £10m, pinched Rhian Brewster from Sheffield United and signed exciting young former Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark on loan from RB Salzburg. Bristol City were surprise top-six finishers in the second tier last term, and in a division that appears weaker this time around that kind of performance doesn't feel out of reach. But at the prices, the extra security of backing a TOP HALF FINISH is preferred.

Derby winger Corey Blackett-Taylor

There is one other Derby-related bet I'm including, but it is very much a longshot. If I left this out and COREY BLACKETT-TAYLOR got anywhere near the place money TO BE CHAMPIONSHIP TOP SCORER or even started the season well and gave us a run for our money, I would kick myself. At 250/1, we're having some of it each way. CLICK HERE to bet on the Championship with Sky Bet The winger earned his move to Pride Park by scoring 16 times in 54 league appearances across two seasons with Charlton but has barely played since joining the club 18 months ago. Now fully fit he has scored in all four of their pre-season fixtures, assuming penalty duties. It's very common for a huge-priced player, usually someone not operating as a traditional centre-forward, to place in the Championship top scorer charts, with Borja Sainz and Josh Brownhill last term's couple of examples.