Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Thursday's focus is on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Age: 27

Position: Defensive midfield

Club: Fulham

Country: Portugal When it comes to tackling, nobody does it better - or more often - than Joao Palhinha. The 27-year-old leads the Premier League charts for both tackles attempted with 80 - a full third more than second-ranked Tyler Adams' 60 - and successful tackles with 45 - far clear of another Leeds man, Pascal Struijk - highlighting that the Fulham star is both unafraid to make decisive interventions and adept at doing so. Cutting Through: Harry Souttar

And if we compare him to the other defensive midfield options on offer at Liverpool, one of his potential summer suitors, it is clear to see that his one-on-one defending prowess would bring an improvement among the ranks. His 59% success rate at stopping dribbles outshines the 44% return of Fabinho, whose struggles to replicate his best form this season have pushed Jurgen Klopp into looking elsewhere.

That said, out of all the Premier League players averaging at least 30 on-field minutes per game this term, the former Sporting man ranks 75th overall for pass completion, posting a figure of 83.2% that falls far behind leader Manuel Akanji's 94.6%. Several defensive midfield characters outdo Joao Palhinha in this key element of play. Rodri fares best of all with 90.6%, but starkly, the Portugal international ranks lower than Liverpool duo Fabinho - whose 88.1% puts him 23rd overall - and Thiago Alcantara - on 86.2%, 36th. While the Cottagers star certainly proves formidable in tackling situations, his passing offering may need work before the summer if it is to reach the levels Liverpool are used to.