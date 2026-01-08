Football betting tips: FA Cup 1pt (total stake) Blackpool, Mansfield and QPR double chance Trixie at 26/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt (total stake) Ashley Fletcher, Rhys Oates and Rayan Kolli anytime goalscorer Trixie at 191/1 (Sky Bet) Note: All bets are 'normal time' (i.e. in 90 minutes/not extra-time and penalties) only Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I’ll pick up where I left off. Jack Taylor. The irony wasn’t lost on me that he has been carded in his only two league starts in my absence and subsequently his price to be booked was around 5/2 the last time I looked. So, I was right about his price being too big but have nothing to show for it. Classic. I didn’t even back it myself which has to be the worst thing in sports betting - worse than a bad beat - forgetting to place a bet which wins. Twice. Honestly though I've barely even cried about it. Anyway, time to get my eye back in with some FA Cup third round action. The most romantic weekend of the slate. Full of unpredictable, quaint whimsey. And what better way to pay homage then a couple of tentative Trixie's. One consists of three double chance picks and the other is a trio of goalscorers.

Double chance Trixie Ipswich vs BLACKPOOL (Saturday, 15:00)

(Saturday, 15:00) Sheff Utd vs MANSFIELD (Sunday, 14:30)

(Sunday, 14:30) West Ham vs QPR (Sunday, 14:30) Tom Carnduff doesn’t miss a trick when it comes to the FA Cup third round upsets article. For those unaware, it is an annual piece compromising his big priced fancies for the third round, and he has nailed it this year. I’m not blowing smoke up his backside, it’s just my very indirect way of explaining I am on some of the same teams. Unlike Duffman though, I have gone the WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE approach instead of the 1x2. There isn't replays in this competition anymore - like it or lump it - a dynamic I think lends itself more to draws. BLACKPOOL are 3/1 WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE at Ipswich. The Tangerines have significantly improved under Ian Evatt and this competition won’t be high on Kieran McKenna’s priority list. The Tractor Boys are within striking distance of the top two in the Championship and were knocked out in the fourth round by Maidstone in the 23/24 season during their last promotion winning campaign.

MANSFIELD's DOUBLE CHANCE price of 21/10 at Bramall Lane also appeals. These two managers are on different ends of the scale when it comes to their attitudes towards domestic cup competitions. Stags boss Nigel Clough likes them, especially this one, and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is not too fond. In previous spells in S2, Wilder’s side edged past Fylde and were knocked out by Barnet. Nine points off the play-off spots in the league, Wilder will believe his side's Championship campaign isn’t over which will probably see this competition fall by the wayside. The visitors have been faultless since Christmas, a run sparked by the turnaround at Oakwell on Boxing Day where they came from two goals down. The final leg of the Trixie comes from the London Stadium. QPR OR DRAW at 6/4 taking the bet to 26/1. The Hoops' form is patchy but not as patchy as their opponents. West Ham are winless in 10, most recently losing to fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves and Nottingham Forest by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1. Seven points adrift of safety, surely Nuno Espirito Santo’s attention is on survival.

Anytime goalscorer Trixie Ipswich vs Blackpool: Ashley Fletcher (Saturday, 15:00)

(Saturday, 15:00) Sheff Utd vs Mansfield: Rhys Oates (Sunday, 14:30)

(Sunday, 14:30) West Ham vs QPR: Rayan Kolli (Sunday, 14:30) The talisman of those outsiders are big prices TO SCORE ANYTIME this weekend. It makes sense really. The bookies don’t think their teams will win and they don’t think their teams will score many goals - if at all - so naturally firms think the chances of these clubs' frontmen scoring are slim. But, I think these outsiders have got a chance of a result at the prices and I definitely think they’ve got a chance of scoring, so naturally I have built a 191.5/1 goalscorer trixie.

His name is Ashley Fletcher. 🎶



Marking his 15th goal of the season with a confident and composed finish.



🍊 #UTMP | @sbk pic.twitter.com/Mbm6x4jmKZ — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 5, 2026

ASHLEY FLETCHER has scored 10 goals in the league this season, two of which came in 11 appearances pre-Evatt and the other eight have come in the 12 appearances since. He can be backed at 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME for Blackpool. RHYS OATES is the same price to score at Bramall Lane. He’s got six goals in 13 league appearances, half of which have come in his last two appearances. QPR’s RAYAN KOLLI completes the trixie at a huge 6/1. Fresh from his brace against Sheffield Wednesday, the Algerian has a career goals per 90 average of 0.49. His game time may be limited but Kolli has netted in his only start in this competition last season and the Carabao Cup earlier this season.