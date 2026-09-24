Jimmy's Punt 26/27: Staked 42.5pts | Returned 28.63pts | P/L -12.47pts | ROI -29%

Football betting tips: EFL Saturday 15:00 - Cheltenham vs Chesterfield 0.5pt Cheltenham to win and both teams to score at 9/2 (General) Saturday 15:00 - Swindon vs Accrington 3pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 11/10 (General) 2pts Aaron Drinan to score anytime at 13/10 (bet365) 0.5pt Aaron Drinan to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Aaron Drinan to score 3+ goals at 40/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) Outright tips - advised elsewhere 2pts e.w. Joe Taylor (Huddersfield) League One top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365, 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Aaron Collins (MK Dons) League One top goalscorer at 25/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pts e.w. Rotherham to win the League Two title at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, 1/4 1,2,3) 5pts Rotherham League Two top seven at 7/2 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Iwan Morgan (Grimsby) League Two top goalscorer at 66/1 (bet365, 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Who remembers international breaks? The ones where only the Premier League and Championship were exempt from domestic action. This weekend, there are only four League One games going ahead and even a couple of League Two games have been postponed. Such is the quality of the EFL that even in the doldrums there’s still too much international quality - curse our stupendous footballing pyramid. I’ve avoided what’s left of the third tier all together this weekend, my angles come from the fourth tier and it’ll just be a watching brief for the 17:30 feature game between Oldham and Salford.

CLICK HERE for Jimmy's latest EFL outright bets

Cheltenham vs Chesterfield Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

TV: ITV, Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats CHELTENHAM are motoring along nicely in League Two. Seven games into the campaign, they have only lost once (W3 D3) despite playing Grimsby, York and Barnet, three of the favourites for the title. On Saturday, they host Chesterfield, a side fancied for promotion every season since their return to the division. A lack of consistency has cost Paul Cook’s side in recent seasons, but his side head into the weekend without a defeat in six and with wins in their last two league outings. The Spireites are a tough side to get a read on though, and not one I would want to back as favourites on the road.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook

They’ve beaten York and Salford to nil this term, shared the spoils in a six goal thriller with Barnet but dropped points against Gillingham and lost at home to Fleetwood. At a shade over 9/2, backing Steve Cotterill’s side TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet here. All three of the hosts wins this season has seen this bet click.

Swindon vs Accrington Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

TV: ITV, Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Swindon are good at home but bad away. On the road, they are yet to find the net in the league this campaign. That’s four games, an aggregate scoreline of 8-0 and a total xG of 1.88. They have had a lot more joy at home, taking nine points from the nine on offer, scoring multiple goals in all of those games but are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Therefore, at odds-against, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet here. Opponents Accrington drew 0-0 in their last game against Newport, and it was the first time they had kept a clean sheet in their seven league games and only second time they have failed to net. In fact, Accy have conceded multiple goals in five games and scored multiple goals on four occasions.

Aaron Drinan’s beautiful goal against Cheltenham has been nominated for the League Two Goal of the Month Award. 🏆



Vote for Drins here 👉 https://t.co/7yTgVL2BQH pic.twitter.com/Xkuj3ZI4AH — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) September 11, 2026

And with goals expected, it makes sense to dip into the GOALSCORER markets. AARON DRINAN is 13/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME, 8/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and 40/1 TO SCORE 3+ GOALS. He’s netted the joint-second-most goals in the division this term (5), all of which have come at the County Ground, which includes a hat-trick against Colchester. He also boasts the highest xG figure in the league this term (4.4) and finished as last season's top goalscorer with 22 goals, which includes three braces but does not include his hat-trick in the FA Cup second round proper against Bolton.