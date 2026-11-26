Jimmy's Punt P/L (26/27): -50.15pts

Football betting tips: EFL Saturday 15:00 - QPR vs Sheffield United 1pt Jordan Ayew to score anytime at 10/3 (Best Price) Saturday 15:00 - West Ham vs Stoke 1pt George Hirst to score anytime at 3/1 (Best Price) Saturday 15:00 - AFC Wimbledon vs Barnsley 1pt Jayden Stockley to score anytime at 7/4 (Best Price) Saturday 15:00 - Sheff Wed vs Reading 1pt Davis Keillor-Dunn to score anytime at 11/5 (Best Price) Anytime Goalscorer Yankee 1.1pt (Total Stake) Ayew, Hirst, Stockley and Keillor-Dunn anytime goalscorer Yankee at 136/1 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The goalscorers give and the goalscorers take away. After eeking out marginal profit across the previous two weeks, last weekend's debacle obliterated any hope stringing a bit of a profitable run together. That said, have you seen the results? The quartet averaged 0.44 xG between them with Charlie McCann missing a penalty. So, what can you do apart from peruse Saturday’s EFL slate for some more goalscorer fun? Despite the humbling last weekend, the bets leapt off the slate with a gaggle of goalscorers touted at chunky prices this time around with a 136/1 Yankee touted just in case. Two of the picks come from the Championship where Sheffield United head to QPR and West Ham host Stoke and then two from League One via Sheffield Wednesday against Reading and Wimbledon against Barnsley.

QPR vs Sheffield United Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats There’s a chance JORDAN AYEW gets rotated out of Sheffield United’s XI with it being a double game week. He is 35-years-old after all but based on current form, he simply has to play at QPR and at 10/3 with Sky Bet, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

90th minute equaliser, cool as you like. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sR5UaAK49V — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 25, 2026

The Ghanaian captain has been a revelation at Bramall Lane, he’s scored twice in his last three appearances and set up the equaliser in a man of the match performance against Southampton on Tuesday. The Blades have won five of their last nine (D2 L2) since the September international break and will fancy their chances of a result in the capital. Hosts QPR are two points and as many places above Saturday’s opponents but have only kept two clean sheets in eight home league games this season.

West Ham vs Stoke Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats West Ham could be in trouble. The Irons have lost four of their last six (D2) conceding 13 goals across that sample to slip into the bottom half of the Championship. Scott Parker hasn’t had an impact in East London and his decision to switch Mads Hermansen for young Finlay Herrick in goal has raised some eyebrows. Herrick has started the last two games, the defeat against Portsmouth and draw with Preston, conceding twice from the three shots on target he has faced.

Stoke’s talisman GEORGE HIRST must be licking his lips. Hirst has four goals this campaign, three of which have come in his last two league appearances, during which time he has racked up seven shots. At 3/1, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME with Sky Bet also appeals.

AFC Wimbledon vs Barnsley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Barnsley are going down from League One with a whimper. Despite all their good play in between the boxes, they simply cannot buy a win. Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Bradford made it 11 games since their last three points in the league (D2 L11) and they are without a clean sheet in 19 games across all competitions, with all bar three of their opponents scoring two or more goals against them.

So, even though Wimbledon have scored the fewest goals in the division (11), they should get chances against this Reds side. With that in mind, JAYDEN STOCKLEY’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. He’s averaged 0.45 goals per 90 with an xG of per 90 of 0.39.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Reading have struggled on the road this season. Their only win was a 5-1 win at MK Dons but that result really does look like an outlyer as they have lost half of their eight games (D3), conceding multiple goals in half of those.

Saturday’s hosts, Sheffield Wednesday, are unbeaten in the league under Dave Challinor taking seven points from Plymouth, Barnsley and Stevenage. At 5/2, Louie Barry’s price to score appeals but having started in midweek, backing DAVIS KEILLOR-DUNN TO SCORE ANYTIME seems the more sensible route. He has four goals in the league for the Owls (0.41 goal per 90), a career goals per 90 average of 0.40 and scored 31 goals in a season and a half at League One level with Barnsley.

Anytime goalscorer Yankee As teased in the introduction, you can combine the four tips at 136/1 with Sky Bet. I’ll be playing it as a Yankee with 1.1pts staked across the combination of doubles, trebles and fourfold. Ayew is 10/3 with Sky Bet, Hirst is 3s, Stockley is 7/4 and Keillor-Dinn can be backed at 15/8.