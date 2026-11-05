Jimmy's Punt P/L (26/27) - 44.98pts

Football betting tips: EFL & FA Cup Blackburn vs West Ham (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Andri Gudjohnsen to score anytime at 23/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Gudjohnsen to score 2+ goals at 18/1 (bet365) Barnsley vs Aldershot (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Rylan Brownlie to score anytime at 17/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Boreham Wood vs Wigan (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Zak Brunt to score anytime at 23/10 (William Hill) Burton vs AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Billy Sharp to score anytime at 24/5 (William Hill) 0.5pt Sharp to score 2+ goals at 50/1 (bet665) Guiseley vs Sutton (Saturday 15:00) 1.5pts Cameron Wilson to score anytime at 15/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Wilson to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (bet365) York vs Northampton (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Josh Stones to score anytime at 13/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Cheltenham beat Chesterfield 2-1 at the end of September as the home win and both teams to score bet clicked at 9/2. That was the last winner in the Punt Column and there have been 26 bets advised since then. Would you believe I’d actually be up on site for the season if it wasn’t for this weekly edition of EFL tips - I blame whoever let me do it. Will the rot stop here? Maybe it's written in the stars. It's the FA Cup 1st Round, a weekend of whimsy and magic where literally anything is possible. Or maybe not. I tried to banish the curse last weekend with salt and sage - as per the internet. This weekend it's all about staying positive. And according to my research this includes: positive affirmations, exercise and good sleep. The latter's tricky with an 11 month old, and I’m going to two of his pals' birthday parties this weekend back-to-back - which could be taxing. I could try running from one to another whilst chanting WE’RE ON THE VALUE, THESE BETS WILL WIN, THE ROT STOPS TODAY. And if we do get amongst some winners, you’ll know why.

Blackburn vs West Ham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats West Ham came from 3-0 down at Cardiff to salvage a point in Scott Parker's debut as manager in midweek. It means the Irons have failed to win four of their seven Championship away games, they are yet to lose on their travels but they’ve only kept two clean sheets. One came at Swansea, the other against the nine men of Lincoln, with four of their other five opponents scoring at least two goals. So, although Blackburn are a big price to beat the Hammers, I’d fancy them to get amongst the goals.

Tony Mowbray’s side have scored at least one goal in each of their seven home games and at the prices available, their in-form man appeals TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. ANDRI GUDJOHNSEN has netted nine goals this season, five of which have come in his last four appearances despite only having 11 shots on target. Although that strike rate looks worrying, his xG on target tally of 5.91 actually suggests he is just very, very clinical.

Barnsley vs Aldershot Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats RYLAN BROWNLIE looked electric off the bench against Oxford. He’s made five appearances for Barnsley in League One this season, starting three, but his latest cameo was his best performance in a Reds shirt - in my opinion. Brownlie drew the red card from the U’s keeper and had three shots, hitting the target once, with an xG of 0.31. All told he’s averaged 0.39 xG and 3.52 shots per 90 in the third tier and although he’s yet to break his duck in South Yorkshire, the visit of Aldershot in the FA Cup on Saturday looks as good a chance as any. Barnsley are generally 1/4 on to win and odds-on to score at least three goals. So Brownlie’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Boreham Wood vs Wigan Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Boreham Wood of the National League are odds-on to beat Wigan of League One. Even though I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back the non-league outfit, the prices are understandable. The hosts haven’t lost in the league all season (W14 D2) and have already established a 12 point lead over Harrogate in second spot. And with the Wood averaging 2.75 goals a game, the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market is worth a look.

A special goal from a special player. Take a bow, Zak Brunt 👏#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/5f05rIHZmR — Boreham Wood FC (@boreham_woodfc) October 21, 2026

ZAK BRUNT can be backed at 23/10. He had a hand in 29 goals last season, scoring 15 and setting up 14, and has already equalled last season's assist tally this campaign. Brunt’s scored six times in 16 appearances this term, ever so slightly underachieving last season's goals per 90 average of 0.39. His price on Saturday to score is simply too big, especially against a Latics side with one clean sheet in eight away trips this season.

Burton vs AFC Rushden & Diamonds Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats BILLY SHARP has had a shock retirement u-turn to sign for phoenix club AFC Rushden & Diamonds and will be eligible to face Burton in the FA Cup on Saturday. His side are a best price of 25/1 to beat the League One side but a shock isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. Sure, the Brewers beat St Albans, Brackley and Boreham Wood by an aggregate scoreline of 14-1 in this competition last season and Gary Bowyer didn’t exactly ring the changes for those games either. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if this competition fell by the wayside this season. Bowyer’s working under increasingly difficult circumstances as he tries to fend off relegation for another campaign, and his side won’t be well supported here.

NEW SIGNING ✍️ | BILLY SHARP



After 21 years away, AFC Rushden & Diamonds are excited to announce that @billysharp10 becomes a Diamond once again. Billy scored the first of 299 goals for Rushden & Diamonds back in 2005.



The man who put the ball in the cobblers net, has 299… pic.twitter.com/lwYrmHptL7 — AFC Rushden & Diamonds (@AFCRD) November 1, 2026

Anyway, Sharp has a goals per 90 average of 0.37 in the FA Cup and according to Transfermarkt, he’s only goal shy of 300 career goals. I mean some angles just pick themselves. Sharp, back for one last dance, gets the goal to land the triple century here and then hangs his boots up, again. At 24/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME, I’ll buy into the narrative, and the 50s about 2+ GOALS is worth a nibble as well.

Guiseley vs Sutton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I just kept gravitating to this clash at Nethermoor Park. I fancy Guiseley to spring a surprise at the prices - they are absolutely flying in the Northern Premier League. They are third in the league, three points off top spot with a game in hand (W10 D2 L3), going unbeaten across their last nine in all competitions, winning eight, scoring 22 times and keeping five clean sheets. The Lions recently came from two goals down against top of the pile Redcar, scoring twice in the final four minutes to salvage a point and it’s the man who was at the double who is the bet.

According to my calculations, CAMERON WILSON’s made 22 appearances this season and scored 14 times, eight of which have come in pairs. This is all as per @GuiseleyAFC’s Twitter where I manually tallied up how many times I saw him on the team sheet and his goalscorer graphic - so it could be wrong. However, skimming over some of the Lions highlights I have no doubt their number 10 is going right to the very top. And at 15/4 and 33s respectively, Wilson’s prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and 2+ GOALS appeal.

York vs Northampton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I’d like to take you back to the FA Cup 1st Round last season for what proved to be a turning point in JOSH STONES’ season. York travelled to Barnsley and played their part in a five-goal thriller, just falling short after a 90th minute winner from the hosts. Up until that point, Stones had to settle for a lesser role in the team as Adam Hinshelwood, the manager at the time, was reluctant to play both Stones and Ollie Pearce together. Hinshelwood went with both of them at Oakwell and Stones vindicated the decision with a goal and a typically bullish performance.

Josh Stones, you were something else on Saturday 😮‍💨



Absolute stand out bit of centre forward play this…#YCFC | York City FC pic.twitter.com/iYXEGSCJPa — The Minstermen Forum (@TS_Minstermen) November 3, 2025

Having only scored two goals and started two games heading into the FA Cup 1st Round, he went onto start 26 games of the remaining 31 and scored 16 times. And that includes the last gasp equaliser against Rochdale on the final day of the season to clinch the title. This season, Stones' campaign has stalled with injury but he’s played a part in each of York’s last three games and should lead the line here. At 13/8, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals as he kick starts his campaign.