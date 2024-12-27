Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 155pts | Returned 137.96pts | P/L -17.04pts | ROI -11%

Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL Sunday 12:30 1pt West Brom to win and Alex Palmer to be carded vs Sheffield United at 28/1 (bet365) Sunday 14:30 1pt Jamie Vardy to be carded in Leicester vs Man City at 11/2 (bet365) 0.5pts Jamie Vardy to score anytime and be carded at 20/1 (bet365) Sunday 15:00 1pt Wolves or draw (double chance) and Jose Sa to be carded vs Spurs at 12/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Wolves to win and Jose Sa to be carded vs Spurs at 22/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Hull or draw (double chance) and Ivor Pandur to be carded vs Blackburn at 11/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Hull to win and Ivor Pandur to be carded vs Blackburn at 25/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Norman Bassette and Japhet Tanganga to be sent off at 850/1 (bet365) 1pt Jobe Bellingham to be carded in Stoke vs Sunderland at 9/2 (bet365) 0.5pts Bellingham and Andrew Moran to be carded at 25/1 (bet365) Keeper Card Trixie 1pt Palmer, Sa, Pandur carded and West Brom, Wolves, Hull double chance trixie at 1,403/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The Boxing Day betting bonanza didn’t quite go as planned. And by that I mean I didn’t tip a winner. I suppose it’s what you get when only six of 22 selections were under 10/1. Oh well, it’ll take more than a bum deal to discourage me and the dream of generational wealth. I got another sack full of ambitious punts for the next round of fixtures. There are keeper cards, player cards and a goal card combination at prices that'll get you anything from a New Years Eve to remember down the working man's to retirement in the Bahamas and everything in between.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home evens | Draw 9/4 | Away 14/5 Sheffield United lost a top of the table Boxing Day clash. As a Blade, the result was bad, the performance was more concerning, but the worst part was watching Vini Souza and Harry Souttar hobble off. Souttar, alongside keeper Michael Cooper and Anel Ahmedhodzic, made up an impenetrable trio which kept seven clean sheets on the spin. Souza is the best holding midfielder in the league. Fact. Those muppets in Leeds may say otherwise but Ao Tanaka can’t even keep Ethan Ampadu out of the side. Souza's defensive output speaks for itself and without him, United struggle to impose themselves on the opposition. The proof is in the pudding.

Sheffield United midfielder Vinicius Souza

Leicester vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 9/1 | Draw 9/2 | Away 3/10 Imagine being in Manchester City’s predicament. Nine losses in their last 13 games in all competitions and only one win. Everton were the latest to profit, taking a point from their trip to the Etihad despite the hosts having 24 shots, creating four ‘big chances’ and missing a penalty. It is easily forgotten that Pep Guardiola’s side entered the run two points clear at the top of the Premier League because now they find themselves 7th and 13 points off the title pace. Spirits must be low and tensions high in the Cityzens camp so I imagine JAMIE VARDY will be thrilled to welcome them to the King Power on Sunday. He is the master of the housery, the top flights rustler-in-chief. He thrives in these situations and no doubt will be brushing up on insults in City’s centre backs native tongue.

Vardy missed out on Leicester’s trip to Anfield with a ‘knock’ but Ruud van Nistelrooy insists it is only a short term issue so I hope he starts this weekend. The frontman has netted six times this season but crucially has four cards putting him one away from suspension and with suspensions wiped after the 19th league fixture, this is his last chance to get a bit of time off. Should Vardy play here and pick up a booking, he would be out of domestic action until January 15th, giving the 38-year-old ample time to welcome in the New Year in style. At 11/2, he looks a whopping price TO BE CARDED but that is not all. CLICK HERE to back Jamie Vardy to be carded with Sky Bet Half of Vardy’s cards have been coupled with goals. He has netted over 142 in the Premier League and will fancy his chances of adding to the tally against City, a side who have only kept three clean sheets all season. Combing Vardy to be carded with him TO SCORE ANYTIME provides some interest at 20/1 but don't worry, should this match come too quick for Vardy to recover from his knock, bet365 void the bets and stakes are returned. CLICK HERE to back Jamie Vardy to score anytime and be carded with Sky Bet

The usual suspects Just because none of the following Boxing Day bets won, doesn’t mean they are bad bets. Right? Right? Well, I thought it would be quicker to group the repeats into a little section instead of spinning out the same spiel. The first few comes from BLACKBURN VS HULL and it is a rinse and repeat of backing the Tigers WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE and simply TO WIN alongside keeper IVOR PANDUR TO BE CARDED The same format of backing an underdog, away from home alongside their keeper to be booked applies. Hull’s stopper already has two this season and five across the last three terms. CLICK HERE to bet on Blackburn vs Hull with Sky Bet

Coventry's Norman Bassette

Next is via COVENTRY VS MILLWALL where NORMAN BASSETTE is on my mind again. He has five yellows to his name so keep your eyes peeled for BetVictor's price for him to be carded (still to be priced as I write). I think the reverse was one of the first times I tipped him up and unfortunately Millwall’s JAPHET TANGANGA was suspended that evening. The centre back is available now though and has six cards to his name this season. I am hoping for a full-blooded battle between the pair at Coventry Building Society Arena and as ever both players TO BE SENT OFF is the bet. CLICK HERE to bet on Coventry vs Millwall with Sky Bet

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham

The last is from STOKE VS SUNDERLAND where once again JOBE BELLINGHAM is away from home and a big price TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to bet on Stoke vs Sunderland with Sky Bet He has five bookings and one red card in 20 league appearances this term, already equalling last season's card tally, and all bar one of those have come on the road. Coupling him with Stoke’s ANDREW MORAN TO BE CARDED seems logical. The Irishman has five this season and nine in the division in total (0.25 cards per 90) making the 9/2 value regardless.