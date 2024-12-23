Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 138pts | Returned 130.46pts | P/L -7.54pts | ROI -5%

It is interesting to see the difference in approaches between myself and Tom Carnduff in our columns for Boxing Day. Ever the professional he has exercised some restraint whereas I have gone hell for leather. It is Boxing Day after all, the best punting day of the year. I’ve split the column and bets by order of time and market. It is keeper cards first, player cards and then goal scorers. At the bottom there is also some generational wealth on offer for some ambitious punts to roar on. You can't say fairer than that.

Manchester City vs Everton Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Thursday

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 7/1 After a weekend where both Emi Martinez and JORDAN PICKFORD were booked, it doesn’t feel right that I am writing this from a grey South Yorkshire and not sunny, sunny Mexico. Nevertheless, EVERTON’s stopper looks a good price TO BE CARDED at the Etihad in classic underdog, keeper card combination.

Blackburn vs Sunderland Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 9/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 29/20 A closely contested clash is expected at Ewood Park where fifth-placed Blackburn host fourth-placed Sunderland. Each have lost only one of their last six games and spent Christmas six points apart, albeit Rovers have played a match fewer. In the Championship, both clubs rank in the top nine for ill-discipline which is why player cards are the best way in here.

JOBE BELLINGHAM has five bookings and one red card in 19 league appearances this term, already equalling last season's card tally. Interestingly, all but one of his cards have come on the road so at 4/1 his price TO BE CARDED appeals. CLICK HERE to bet on Blackburn vs Sunderland with Sky Bet He’ll be pitting his whits against LEWIS TRAVIS in the middle of the park in what promises to be a full blooded contest. Travis is the joint-second most carded player in the division (7), picking up a booking in three of his last four league appearances, so I’ll be combining the pair to BE CARDED as well.

Coventry vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Away 8/1 We are long-time admirers of NORMAN BASSETTE and his knack of picking up cards. We cashed in when he picked up his fifth of the season against Hull and once again he is a standout price TO BE CARDED when Coventry take on Plymouth. CLICK HERE to bet on Coventry vs Plymouth with Sky Bet His direct opponent Charlie Hughes followed Bassette into the book against Hull for a foul on the striker to concede a penalty, so naturally coupling Bassette with Plymouth’s KORNEL SZUCS TO BE CARDED also appeals. The central defender has picked up four cards this season and I doubt he’ll take too kindly to Bassette’s brash antics. Given the pair's lack of experience, I also think backing both of them TO BE SENT OFF is worth a stab at 1000/1. Neither have ever been given their marching orders, which goes a little way to explaining the odds but referee Adam Herczeg did send someone off in his last appearance which is something to cling to I guess.

Liverpool vs Leicester Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 1/14 | Draw 10/1 | Away 20/1 Liverpool could run up a cricket score against Leicester. The Reds scored six against Tottenham on Sunday and have only failed to score in one of their 25 games this season. The Foxes meanwhile have only kept one domestic clean sheet and have shipped three or more goals in 35% of their 17 games including each of their last three away games. Although he is not guaranteed to start, I am happy to take a punt on DIOGO JOTA because he is the clear value at Anfield.

