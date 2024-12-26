Wolves beat 10-man Manchester United to continue strong start under Victor Pereira

Meanwhile, for countryman Ruben Amorim, his difficult start to life as Manchester United continues.

Hwang Hee-chan then slotted home on the counter attack deep in stoppage time to make it two wins from two for new manager Victor Pereira.

The goal came only a few minutes after Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes had been sent off early in the second half for a second yellow card.

It is the second time in three matches a player has managed the feat against United, after Hueng-min Son did so in Tottenham's Carabao Cup win last week.

Gary O’Neil’s successor followed up Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Leicester with another impressive win, Wolves deserved their 2-0 win, exposing the set piece frailties of Amorim’s stumbling side.

New boss Pereira punched the air after his perfect start continued, inflicting a fifth defeat in 10 matches in all competitions on Amorim.

This was an alarming United display four days on from a 3-0 home humbling by Bournemouth, leaving them languishing in 14th spot.

Cunha shone amid the Molineux fog from the outset, drawing fouls during the early exchanges that saw Leny Yoro and Fernandes booked. The latter decision would prove particularly costly.

The Brazil forward’s confidence and trickery was helping Wolves, who saw Goncalo Guedes whistle wide from distance before Jorgen Strand Larsen saw a header superbly tipped over by Onana.

It was far from one-way traffic, though, as United looked to turn some promising moments into threatening moments.

Diogo Dalot saw a curling effort from 20 yards impressively denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, who also stopped a Lisandro Martinez header creeping in.

But too often the final ball was lacking and United – without Marcus Rashford in the squad for a fourth straight game – lacked cutting edge.

Wolves captain Nelson Semedo saw a spectacular long-ranger take a touch wide towards the end of a half lacking quality.

Neither side made a change after the break, but the dynamics of the night would alter inside two minutes of the restart.

Fernandes went chasing the ball and referee Tony Harrington adjudged his challenge on Semedo to be worthy of a second yellow card, leading to red and cheers from the Molineux faithful.

That decision injected hope and the noise rose several notches moments later as Semedo all too easily outmuscled Dalot to swing in a cross that Strand Larsen headed home from close range.

Celebration were shortlived as the towering striker had strayed offside when the cross came in – a decision ratified by the VAR.

Stand Larsen stretched to get a shot on Onana goal, unaware he had against strayed offside, and Wolves continued to attack as they smelt blood.

Ugarte picked up a booking, meaning he will join Fernandes in being suspended against Newcastle, before United’s set piece struggles came to the fore again.

Cunha sent an inswinging corner that Onana was unable to stop from nestling in the far corner, sparking wild celebrations and fury from the visiting players.

United’s goalkeeper claimed he was fouled but appeals fell on deaf ears.

Play became increasingly open as 10-man United left gaps pushing to level, with substitutes Casemiro, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho having attempts.

The visitors were having to dig deep defensively as Wolves fizzed in crosses as eight minutes of stoppage time were announced.

Harry Maguire saw a header held but and United’s desperate to equalise saw them hurt again.

Substitute Tommy Doyle’s ball down the line put Cunha behind, before squaring for Hwang to turn home and spark bedlam in the stands.