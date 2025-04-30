Jimmy's Punt: Staked 317.40pts | Returned 337.79pts | P/L +20.39pts | ROI 6%

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets Saturday (15:00) 1pt Stockport to beat Wycombe at 13/5 (Betfair) 1.5pts Jay Stansfield to score anytime in Cambridge vs Wrexham at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Stansfield to score 2+ goals at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Betfred) 0.25pt Stansfield to score 3+ goals at 35/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1.5pts Charlie Kelman to score anytime in Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient at 11/8 (General) 0.5pt Kelman to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred) 0.25pt Kelman to score 3+ goals at 50/1 (Betfred) 1pt Sam Smith to score anytime in Lincoln vs Wrexham at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Smith to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Smith to score 3+ goals at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Goalscorer Trixies 0.5pt (total stake) Stansfield, Kelman & Smith 2+ goals at 1,146/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt (total stake) Stansfield, Kelman & Smith 3+ goals at 185,975/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday (16:00) 3pts PSG +0.25 Asian handicap vs Strasbourg at 7/10 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The final day of the EFL season always feels like the first day of spring in primary school where the grass is finally dry enough to play on. Everyone waits by the gate for the inspection. The sun's out, someone's brought a football and you’ll be damned if you have to spend another minute playing bulldog on the tarmac. The teacher wipes the turf, gives a thumbs up and chaos ensues. Saturday promises to be the same: undiluted carnage. Elation, fisticuffs and tears. Even though there is plenty still to be decided down the pyramid - if you don’t know who needs what there is a full breakdown here - I am in the mood to cut loose. I have got one big play in League One and another in ef="https://www.sportinglife.com/football/league-tables/french-ligue-1/8">Ligue One but the race for top goalscorer has really got my juices flowing and that is where I begin.

League One top goalscorers 1st: Charlie Kelman - 21 (Leyton Orient)

- 21 (Leyton Orient) 2nd: Jay Stansfield - 19 (Birmingham)

- 19 (Birmingham) 3rd: Richard Kone - 18 (Wycombe)

- 18 (Wycombe) 3rd: Sam Smith - 18 (Wrexham) Only three goals separate the top four in League One’s top goalscorer race. Richard Kone’s form has nosedived but Charlie Kelman, Sam Smith and Jay Stansfield are still relatively hot. Coincidentally, the trio in contention are all playing away from home at sides with nothing to play for. I smell a daft generational wealth punt…

The first Orient player to score 20 league goals in the Football League since 2015/16 🔥



Charlie Kelman, ladies and gentlemen.#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/uQelydjOlK — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) April 19, 2025

Enjoy three more angles of *that* Sam Smith goal 🔥



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/GRXcXBF3Kr — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 1, 2025

Wycombe vs Stockport Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 23/20 | Draw 21/10 | Away 21/10 It’s not all goalscorer punts. Wycombe and STOCKPORT’s game carries some importance in League One. Both sides are level on points but the latter are third on goal difference and with the top two out of reach, this clash will decide who plays who in the play-offs; no doubt both will be keen to avoid Charlton. A result for Stockport should guarantee they play either Leyton Orient or Reading in the semi-finals (barring a 6-0 Charlton win) and although both must be approached with caution, it is a much nicer prospect then Nathan Jones’ side.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor

If Wycombe lose on Saturday, they could still finish below the Addicks if Charlton beat Burton, who confirmed their safety with a draw against Wigan on Tuesday. Against the top five, Stockport’s record reads W1 D3 L3. Most noticeably they were thumped 5-0 in the reverse at the start of November but both sides are in completely different situations now. At the time, Wanderers had Matt Bloomfield in the dugout and a fit and firing Richard Kone. Bloomfield has since departed for Luton and Kone hasn’t scored in his last eight league appearances. Since Mike Dodds took charge at Adams Park, his side have taken 25 points from 16 games and crucially have lost all five of their matches against the top seven by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0. Stockport are seven unbeaten, winning six, and have only lost twice since they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace back in mid-January (W14 D4). Taking the visitors TO WIN is the play. CLICK HERE to back Stockport to win with Sky Bet

Strasbourg vs PSG Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Saturday

Home 7/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 8/5 I usually like to get against a team when they have a domestic fixture in between the two legs of their European game, especially if there is nothing to play for in the league. They might be 20 points clear with three games to play for example. PSG fit the criteria. They’ve won the league comfortably and their trip to Strasbourg on Saturday comes in between their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal. But the price needs to be right and Strasbourg are 6/4 to beat the Parisiens. Why would you want to back against PSG at that price? For context, Liverpool went off at 13/10-ish to beat PSG at Anfield in a game the Reds were trailing 1-0 on aggregate. Instead of taking the visitors to win on the nose at 8/5, backing them +0.25 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals way more as it ensures profit if PSG avoid defeat.

PSG players celebrate with Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique doesn’t compromise on his philosophy. He might rotate but even if it is a second string PSG side, it will still feature the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Lee Kang-In, Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola. Enrique went full strength in the defeat against Nice, PSG were still on for an invincible season at the time and were extremely fortunate to lose, winning the xG battle 3.16-0.96. PSG also drew the league game before at Nantes but again they were unlucky, generating 1.60 xG to the hosts' 0.49. Opponents Strasbourg have a big chance of finishing in the top six which is obviously a concern. They’re currently seventh on 54 points in Ligue One but are within striking distance of the four teams above them. They have drawn nine games this season (joint-second most in the league) and even though they boast an impressive record at home against the sides above them (W3 D1 L1), they simply cannot be backed at the price.