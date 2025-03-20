Jimmy's Punt: Staked 275.9pts | Returned 287.9pts | P/L +12.0pts | ROI 4%

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets Saturday 12:30 2.5pts Crewe double chance vs Notts County at 10/11 (General) Saturday 15:00 0.5pt Macaulay Gillesphey to score anytime in Peterborough vs Charlton at 11/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Lloyd Jones to score anytime in Peterborough vs Charlton at 11/1 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Bromley +0.25 Asian handicap vs Carlisle at 33/40 (bet365)

The final international break has ravaged what promised to be a pivotal weekend in the English Football League, with only seven League One games and 11 in League Two. I suppose it just highlights the strength of the football pyramid that the reduced docket does provide a welcome opportunity to really delve into the nuts and crannies of fixtures I would otherwise overlook. So, here are my thoughts on three of the match-ups, kicking off with the lunchtime League Two clash at Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs Crewe Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 17/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/5 CREWE’s trip to Notts County takes centre stage on Saturday lunchtime and I am delighted. The hosts start the weekend two points off the top three in League Two with the chance to leapfrog Doncaster, who aren’t in action this weekend. The Magpies have hit a blip recently though, only winning two of their last eight (W2 D2 L4), performances have been disappointing and their record against the top 10 has been poor all season. Notts have played 13 games, losing eight and winning just three.

Combine that with Crewe's form on the road and there is all the more reason to fancy the visitors. The Railwaymen have picked up 27 points in 19 away games - the sixth most in League Two. They have also only lost twice in 16 games against top-half teams and once in nine against sides above them. At 10/11, backing them WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet.

Peterborough vs Charlton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 7/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/10 Darren Ferguson dubbed his Peterborough side the "softest group" he has ever worked with. Harsh but in the context of League One this season, it rings true. Only the bottom three clubs (Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Crawley) have conceded more goals then Posh (60) and Saturday’s hosts are amongst the worst in the third tier at defending dead balls. Peterborough rank a close third in the xG from set pieces column (18.03) and second for actual goals conceded from them (20). Although Ferguson’s side have improved recently, they are unbeaten in six league games and have conceded just three goals, I wouldn’t be in a rush to side with them on Saturday against Charlton: the division's in-form side.

Mark Hughes came into Carlisle after 5-1 thumping against Swindon. He inherited a side rock-bottom of League Two, four points adrift and conceding 1.6 goals a game, and has transformed them into a side rock-bottom of League Two, nine points adrift but only conceding 0.88 points a game; every cloud... Hughes has drastically improved the defence, though it might be too little too late. As far as the betting is concerned, goals could be at a premium when the Cumbrians welcome Bromley on Saturday. Six of their eight games since the latest managerial change have seen under 2.5 goals click, two have ended goalless and five have seen one goal or fewer. Carlisle's fixtures and results As for BROMLEY, I adore them. What’s not to like? Andy Woodman hates passing football (I’m paraphrasing there), their striker Michael Cheek is in the running for the (League Two) Golden Boot in his maiden EFL season at 33 years old and they recently brought eccentric midfielder Harry McKirdy back to English shores.

Harry McKirdy did his Bromley initiation in a packed Nando’s… and the crowd goes mild 💀 pic.twitter.com/jgKRLOhgwR — The72 - We Love the #EFL (@_The72) February 11, 2025

The League Two new boys are in with an outside chance of the play-offs (currently 12/1 with Sky Bet) but they are an extremely fine-margin team. Bromley’s goal-difference is +3 for the season and +1 away from home. Although only one of their games on the road has ended goalless, 10 of 18 have seen two goals or fewer including seven of 12 against the bottom eight. As you can probably tell, the original angle for this game had something to do with a lack of goals but the visitors' record against the bottom eight has swayed me in another direction (W7 D3 L2).

On their travels, Bromley have played six games against the bottom eight and won five. At a shade of odds-on, backing the visitors +0.25 ASIAN HANDICAP is the bet in what promises to be a low-margin affair. Granted, backing them to win to nil at 9/2 or win and under 2.5 goals at 11/2 is more Hollywood but what can I say, I am a changed man and this is a much more risk-averse punt. Carlisle have only won twice in the league at Brunton Park, one coming in their first home game of the season, but they have drawn six. It is ultimately a battle between the fourth tier’s basement boys and top seven hopefuls after all and I think siding with the play-off hopefuls is much more sensible, although I am fully aware this will end goalless now.