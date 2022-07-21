Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Transfer Centre
Tables
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard: Former Manchester United forward signs for Nottingham Forest

By Sporting Life
20:39 · THU July 21, 2022

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer, had also been linked with West Ham – where he spent half a season on loan in 2021, and Everton.

Lingard is the 11th signing made by Forest as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 23 years.

He made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.

Lingard will link up at the City Ground with former Red Devils team-mate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.

Transfer Blog

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS