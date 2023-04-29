Stelling, 68, announced the news live on air:

"I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

"It's now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Stelling, who first joined Sky in 1992 and also presented both Premier League and Champions League coverage on the channel, had planned to leave at the end of last season following the exits of Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson, but was convinced by bosses to stay for one more year.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "After a brilliant 30+ year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

"He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United."