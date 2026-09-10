Jake's 26/27 Predictions: Staked 57.3pts | Returned 45.46pts | P/L -11.84pts | ROI -21% Matchday 4 previews - Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Football betting tips: Premier League Sunday 14:00 - Coventry vs Brighton 1.5pts Brighton to win at 9/10 (General) Sunday 16:30 - Man Utd vs Man City 2pts Rayan Cherki to commit 1+ foul at 4/5 (bet365) - min price 7/10 0.5pt Rayan Cherki to commit 2+ foul at 4/1 (bet365) - min price 2/1 1.5pts Harry Maguire to win 1+ foul at 6/4 (bet365) - min price 4/5

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Coventry vs Brighton Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats It's been a rough start for Frank Lampard's Coventry. Three games, three defeats, no goals scored. Ouch. They looked slightly better last week against Manchester City but most of the chances they had were due to uncharacteristically sloppy play from City, with Cov still shipping a load of chances. Their sole home game thus far saw defeat to fellow promoted Hull to pile the pressure on Lampard and his team early on in the season, with that a game they needed to at least avoid defeat, get a point on the board and move on. Now, every game feels massive until the first win comes. It would be a surprise were that win to come here against a Brighton team who have been excellent so far this season. After blowing Aston Villa away they went toe-to-toe with Chelsea only to lose narrowly 4-3, while they rallied well after a poor first half against Leeds to draw. They do have injuries which is a slight concern, but they are one of the better teams in the division and relish this kind of game, winning four of six at the newly promoted sides, keeping five clean sheets. Coventry have averaged less than 1.0 xG per game this season with the Seagulls league-leading in that metric (2.46), and, while it might be a square play, BRIGHTON TO WIN at 9/10 looks an obvious bet. Last season the Seagulls went off at even money at the Stadium of Light and 11/10 at Elland Road against two promoted sides far better than this Coventry one, while they were nearly 1/2 away at Burnley. I expected the away win to be between those prices around 3/4 or 8/11. Score prediction: Coventry 0-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

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Manchester United vs Manchester City Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats The Manchester derby. United have started the season poorly while City look fantastic so the result will be obvious right? Right? Well perhaps not. Manchester United have been big underdogs in all of the last six Manchester derbies across all competitions and have somehow won three and only lost one of them. Yep. I'm completely swerving the 1X2 in what is a tough game to call, as for as well as City have been playing, this will be the first time United get to play against a team who want to dominate the ball, and we all know this United side are at their best in transition when countering. The added wrinkle this week, though, is that United played in the Champions League on Thursday while City played on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick's first game last season was a 2-0 win in this fixture

So, we'll instead head to the player props where there are a handful of bets that caught my attention. My favourite one is RAYAN CHERKI TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL at 4/5 which looks monstrous given who he'll be playing against. City's mercurial number 10 is a hot-head and wears his heart on his sleeve so you just know he will be bang up for derby day, and in City's sole away league game to date he made four fouls in a man of the match winning display at Crystal Palace. Last season he averaged 0.91 fouls per 90, showing his capability, but he is a maverick with a non-cynical foul in him or a cheeky clip of the heels if someone flies past him to make this bet seem a great one.

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki

Enter his direct opponents: Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo - not to mention Bruno Fernandes. So far this season Tielemans has drawn 2.19 fouls per 90 and Mainoo 1.93, with both being excellent, press-resisting midfielders. Cherki could get caught out a few times being overzealous in his press, so we have to take the 1+ but we'll also take the 4/1 for CHERKI TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS given the per 90 rates of the United players. Most firms offer super sub or similar on these markets meaning we should get a good run for our money. Sticking with fouls and the 6/4 about HARRY MAGUIRE TO WIN 1+ FOUL looks way too big up against Erling Haaland. It's a bet that has won both the last two times these two have featured together in the Manchester derby, and while it's only landed once in Maguire's three outings this term, it was prolific last season after Michael Carrick's arrival.

Harry Maguire vs Erling Haaland always gets physical