Last weekend was a good one for this column, returning +2.4pts profit from the seven selections. Had Aston Villa remembered that a game of football is played for 90 minutes and not 45 against Chelsea, we would have made +6.8pts profit. Thanks Unai. Jake Osgathorpe is +65.7pts in profit for the 2023-24 football season On a positive note Bournemouth fouls continue to be a profitable angle, this time with Alex Scott who made four fouls against Brighton when only two were required, while Everton stopper Jordan Pickford was again busy against Brentford and his saves made stats could be worth exploring again.

Luton vs Everton Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 6/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/8

Luton have won just one and lost 10 of their last 14 league games, yet are favourites for this game. That immediately looks wrong, with the market leaning too much into the 'they need to win' factor. Everton are finishing the season with a flourish, and should get chances here against a desperate and vulnerable Luton side who have shipped 1.94 xGA per home game this season. But instead of backing an Everton result, I'm going to take DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN TO SCORE ANYTIME, with the Englishman fit and raring to go after being rested last weekend. Goals are like buses if your process is good, and that's been the case for Calvert-Lewin, who has scored three in his last four after going 23 without a goal despite averaging 0.52 xG per 90 this season. He looked a threat in behind during the Merseyside derby and you'd expect he'll get space to operate in here with Luton pushing, while the striker poses a real threat in the air and from set-pieces, an area the Toffees should have joy on Friday. Let's hope the buses keep coming. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Luton 1-3 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/5 | Draw 6/1 | Away 11/1

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. ALEX SCOTT landed us a nice 13/10 winner last weekend when committing four fouls when we only needed him to make two, and we can get the same price again for him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS this weekend. As discussed in last week's column, the Cherries are foul kings, with their high-pressing style seeing them become the league's most cynical side. They won't change their approach for any opponent either, this is their new identity. Scott, who I expected to play number 10 again last week, actually played in a deeper role yet still got heavily involved with the fouls. He has averaged 1.78 fouls per 90 this term, so against an Arsenal side who will dominate the ball, he will get plenty of opportunities to get stuck in. I'm also going to get greedy and take JUSTIN KLUIVERT TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at 5/6. This price looks huge too, with Kluivert averaging 2.57 fouls per 90 making him the third dirtiest player in the entire division. This bet, which was 4/11 last weekend, has landed in six of his last seven outings and eight of his last 12. CLICK HERE to back Alex Scott to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Justin Kluivert to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Burnley vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 12/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away evs Burnley are all of a sudden right in the mix for survival. It looked a tall order not long ago, but one defeat in eight league games has drawn them to within two points of Nottingham Forest. Across that period the Clarets have accumulated the 12th most expected points (xP), with their underlying process far more competitive than earlier in the season (1.66 xGF, 1.90 xGA per game). Eddie Howe's Newcastle are poor travelers, losing 10 of 16 away games, and that's the main reason they aren't in the hunt for Champions League football. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Brentford vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 21/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 9/4 Brentford and Fulham have nothing to play for other than pride, and marginally more prize money. That should lead to an entertaining game in the capital, and there is a bit of needle between these two sides whenever they play. Graham Scott looks a good appointment for cards, averaging 4.4 per game, so while I won't be having an official play on this game, both teams to score and both teams to be carded (around 21/20) could be a live runner. Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/1 | Draw 16/5 | Away 8/13

This is a huge game and a huge opportunity for Nottingham Forest. They are nervously looking over their shoulders after a run of one win in 10, but performances have been better than those results suggest. Believe it or not, Forest have picked up the fifth most expected points (xP) since Nuno Espirito Santo arrived. So, if they carry on playing in the same manner, results will come, likely starting this weekend. Sheffield United have been simply shocking this season, breaking the Premier League record for goals conceded and just three shy of the 100 mark. That could be hit this weekend. Goals have been a guarantee when the Blades take to the field, with their last 20 matches averaging an eye-watering 4.4 goals. They have a go and create plenty, and with the stakes high for Forest here, backing OVER 3.0 GOALS on the ASIAN LINE makes great appeal. For this bet to win we need four goals, while three goals exactly gives us a push. This bet would have won in 16 of Sheffield United's last 20 matches. CLICK HERE to back Over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Manchester City vs Wolves Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 1/12 | Draw 19/2 | Away 22/1

Wolves are a huge price to cause an upset here. They are as big as 29/1 in places to win at the Etihad, and while I don't expect it to happen, that price seems large. City should prove too strong, but Wolves will create a couple of chances, after all, Nottingham Forest caused serious issues for the title favourites last weekend. As Alex Keble highlighted in his match-ups piece, Forest sat deep and countered using direct dribblers down both flanks. Wolves will do the same, and I'd expect RAYAN AIT-NOURI to be one of those players to spring the counters, and with him getting into advanced positions, his price to take 1+ TOTAL SHOT looks massive. He has taken at least one shot in 10 of his last 13 starts for Wolves, with his shots per 90 rate in that time standing at a staggering 1.66. He's scored three times in that span too, so at 20/1 he looks a big price to find the net, but I'm happy with the 11/8 for him to just pull the trigger once. CLICK HERE to back Rayan Ait-Nouri 1+ total shot with Sky Bet Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

