Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 89.25pts | Returned 124.63pts | P/L +35.38pts | ROI 40%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Friday 20:00 - Bournemouth vs Fulham
1pt Tyler Adams to be carded at 10/3 (Betway)
1pt Ryan Christie to be carded at 7/2 (Betway)
Saturday 12:30 - Leeds vs Tottenham
1.5pts Leeds draw no bet at evens (General)
Saturday 3pm, 5.30pm and Sunday's games to follow...
I LOVE MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. A Kyle Walker-Peters card (11/2) after a Michael Keane goal (7/1) meant solid profit for last weeks column, and taking us over +30pts for the season. It's all going a bit too well isn't it...
Cards for Kyle Walker and Marc Cucurella kept up the hot streak with player cards, and those winners meant we got over the last minute goal at Newcastle that denied us our biggest staked bet of the season so far. We can't complain too much, and this week presents some nice match-ups once again to get stuck into.
Bournemouth vs Fulham
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Live odds, form and stats
Our friend Simon Hooper is the man with the whistle for Friday Night Football, so player cards simply has to be the angle. He delivered for us last week when booking Marc Cucurella, the Spaniard being one of nine players to have his name taken, with Hooper averaging 6.4 cards per game this season.
So, who do we back? Well, Bournemouth's TYLER ADAMS looks like a good place to start at 10/3. The American has been booked three times in six outings this term, and will be tasked with managing Fulham youngster Josh King, who has drawn 1.77 fouls per 90 this season.
An opposing midfielder has been booked in five of the Cottagers six league games, and King has played a big part in that, as as his likely substitute Emile Smith Rowe (1.53 fouls won per 90).
For the same reason we have to back Adams' teammate RYAN CHRISTIE who started for the first time this season at Leeds following a lengthy injury. He's 7/2 to be booked and has committed 2.61 fouls per 90 this season, while last season he averaged 1.82 per 90 and was carded nine times (0.38 per 90).
The Scottish international was also booked in both meetings between the clubs last season.
Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1400 BST (02/10/25)
Leeds vs Tottenham
- Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST
- TV channel: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Leeds have been excellent so far this season, especially at home. They remain unbeaten, and were minutes away from beating Bournemouth last weekend in a game they were comfortably the better team (xG: LEE 1.84 - 0.82 BOU).
Defensively at Elland Road they have been really good against decent teams, limiting Everton to 0.80 xG, Newcastle to 0.46 and the Cherries to 0.82, so they can frustrate a Tottenham team who are yet to find top gear.
Thomas Frank's side needed a late goal to salvage a point against bottom of the league Wolves, and performances overall have been very underwhelming. Their best display of the season came at home to Burnley on the opening weekend (according to xG), with Spurs going on to lose the xG battle in four of the following five league games, generating an average of just 0.94 xGF per game.
That's not good enough, and more of the same will see wins hard to come by this season, with that continuing on Saturday. LEEDS DRAW NO BET looks a really solid bet in the early kick-off at even money given how these two sides have looked so far this season.
Add into this the fact Spurs played in the Arctic Circle on Tuesday night, drawing 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt, and there aren't too many reasons to be hopeful of an away result.
Score prediction: Leeds 2-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (02/10/25)
