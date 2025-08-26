Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 27.5pts | Returned 31.37pts | P/L +3.87pts | ROI 10% Jake's Predictions 24/25: Staked 562.50pts | Returned 637.56pts | P/L +75.06pts | ROI 13.3%

Chelsea vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats I was very bullish on Chelsea's chances last week, and they delivered for us, but that was because of how poorly I rate West Ham as opposed to how good I think Enzo Maresca's side are. This week, we are backing against them. FULHAM are a very good team, and we have seen over the past few seasons just how the Premier League middle-class has drastically improved and closed the gap on the so-called 'elite' sides. Every game against a mid-table team now is a real struggle, and it should be again for the Blues. We can back the Cottagers +1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at evens and that looks a cracking bet to me. Taking this angle basically means we get a full pay out should Marco Silva's men avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge, with stakes returned should they lose by one goal. We only lose money if they get beat by two goals or more.

That seems unlikely to me, and Fulham's record against the best sides last season was excellent. If we backed this bet blind against last season's top eight, we would have won money nine times out of 16, got money back five times and lost money just twice. Away from home it would have been four wins and four pushes, with none of the eventual top eight beating the Cottagers by two or more goals. I need to see more from Chelsea against sides of Fulham's level for me to be backing them at heavy odds-on, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Blues struggle to break Fulham down, just as they did against Crystal Palace on opening weekend. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1415 BST (28/08/25)

Manchester United vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Oh boy. Just when you thought things were on the up for Manchester United, they reach a new low. Eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League Two Grimsby, and being outplayed for an hour, was a shocking result, and Ruben Amorim's comments after the game were even more shocking. He sounded resigned to his fate, and hinted that he'd lost the dressing room. Failure to beat Burnley on Saturday could certainly cost him his job. The Red Devils have been miserable full stop since the Portuguese coach took over, but especially at home, where they have won just four of 15, losing nine times, so I was looking to get Burnley onside, but the handicap has moved from +1.5 to +1.0 after Wednesday's result, so we'll look elsewhere for value. Sam Barrott is the referee and he has started the season in emphatic fashion, dishing 17 cards across three games, and flashing six yellows in his sole league outing. Last season he ran at a 4.8 card per game average, so we'll dip into the player card markets given the desperation we'll likely see at Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are excellent foul drawers

Yes, United have been poor, but their foul drawing capabilities in central areas have gone through the roof this season thanks to their summer additions. Matheus Cunha has been fouled five times in two league games and Bryan Mbeumo four times, while captain and stalwart Bruno Fernandes, joining in from a deeper position, has been fouled five times too. This logic led to us landing a Sasa Lukic card last weekend, and hopefully we can follow it up with LESLEY UGOCHUKWU TO BE CARDED. Burnley's new midfielder is yet to pick up a card this season, but last season when on-loan at Southampton, he regularly found his name in the referee's book. He was booked seven times in limited minutes, averaging 0.38 cards per 90 while committing 1.68 fouls per 90, so at 4/1 against dynamic and tricky 10s and Bruno, he looks overpriced. Former United player Hannibal Mejbri is another excellent candidate for a card, but at 15/8, he looks too short. Score prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1455 BST (28/08/25)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Tottenham have looked very good under Thomas Frank, impressing in victory over Manchester City last weekend, while Bournemouth bounced back from opening day defeat with a win over Wolves. We know how the Cherries will approach this game - aggressively and on the front foot - but Frank's adaptability is underrated and he'll have a plan for the visitors given he did the double over them last season with Brentford. No bet here. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1550 BST (28/08/25)

Wolves vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats MATT DOHERTY is 5/1 TO BE CARDED here and that price simply has to be snapped up. Wolves' right centre-back has been carded in both league games so far, committing six fouls in 180 minutes of football, and on Saturday he will likely come up against Jack Grealish.