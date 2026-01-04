Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 254.0pts | Returned 292.6pts | P/L +38.6pts | ROI 15.2%

Thank you Gabriel Magahlaes and Tijjani Reijnders. If it wasn't for those two we'd have made a big, big loss as no other tips landed. Lucky for us the two that did were decent prices at 8/1 and 4/1. The column is back again for the fifth time in 16 days. Talk about player welfare, what about writer welfare? I jest of course, as I'm not having to physically perform at the highest level every other day, just sit at my computer and research about the players who are being run into the ground. We'll hope to wave the festive period a fond farewell, from a winners perspective (+11.7pts), this week before a break from Premier League action, but there are some cracking games and angles to get stuck into.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff has covered this game well in his match preview for those wanting a longer read, and I agree with his assessment that cards will be on the menu at the London Stadium given the magnitude of the game. At the prices we simply have to back Nottingham Forest right-back NICOLO SAVONA TO BE CARDED here. He's 11/2 with Betway and 5/1 with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power who all offer super sub, so the bet is recommended at the latter. Savona has only been carded twice this season, both coming in his last four starts, but this bet comes alive because of his direct opponent Crysencio Summerville who has won an average of 2.64 fouls per 90, getting his opposing right-back booked in three of his last six starts. Now the only caveat here is that Savona isn't a guaranteed starter having been displaced by Ola Aina at the weekend, but given Forest played on Saturday and Aina is only just back from injury, Savona may get the nod on Tuesday. If he doesn't, cash-out. We'll also take a smaller bet at a bigger price on West Ham captain JARROD BOWEN TO BE CARDED, who is the least likely player to be carded according to the odds, with Sky Bet pricing him at a huge 10/1. He's not at all a prolific fouler, just 0.50 fouls per 90, but there are signs of late that the frustration and desperation of his and West Ham's situation is getting the better of him, with Bowen in fact picking up two cards in his last four games.