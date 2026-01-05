West Ham vs Nottingham Forest predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Tom Carnduff's 25/26 tipping record: P/L: +33.08pts | ROI: 29% | Staked: 115pts | Returned: 148.08pts

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Over 4.5 cards at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event

It may well be taking place just six days into January yet the outcome of West Ham's meeting with Nottingham Forest is likely to have a significant impact on both sides' seasons. Some reports indicate that Nuno Espirito Santo could be sacked if the Hammers fail to secure a positive result here. He's been unable to turn around their fortunes as they sit four points adrift in the bottom three of the Premier League table. One place above him is his former club in Forest. He, bizarrely, oversaw this fixture in the opposite dugout at the end of August - that day it finished 3-0 to West Ham. A home defeat leaves them looking at a mountain to survive. You can say "well it'll only be a seven-point gap to close over the final 17 games" but they'll have only gained 14 from their previous 21 outings. Finding an extra three wins when you've only got three on your tally anyway is far easier said than done.

How on Earth do you call a winner in this one though? West Ham handed Wolves their first victory of the campaign last time out but Forest have lost each of their last four. We're not exactly seeing any encouraging signs to suggest one has a significant advantage over the other. One avenue which does interest me though is CARDS, with 2/1 and above available on OVER 4.5. Given the magnitude of the occasion, you feel like it has a chance. Since Sean Dyche was appointed in mid-October, Forest have averaged 10.5 fouls per game with the figure standing at 11.7 in away league matches. They've also had 11 yellows shown to them in their last four on the road. For West Ham, a hefty eight yellows were dished out in their last home game (that being the 2-2 draw with Brighton), with four coming in the loss to Fulham just before that.

Tony Harrington showed six yellows in West Ham vs Crystal Palace

We also have a home win over fellow strugglers Burnley in November which, again, had a total of four yellows. Referee Tony Harrington has shown that he can be strict when required this season. He dished out five cards in his last contest which was Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Fulham on New Year's Day. He was also in charge of West Ham's defeat to Palace in September with six yellows shown on that occasion. Add in the crowd factor too with frustrations running high at the London Stadium. Should they be struggling to find a way through that may work its way onto the pitch and cause tempers to run high. It may well not be a classic but this game can easily become scrappy.