The Premier League is nearing completion, but this weekend is a little different to normal. We have two Friday games, with the league moving both Tottenham's and Manchester United's games to give them more recovery time ahead of their showdown in the Europa League final in Bilbao, while the FA Cup final takes centre-stage on Saturday, with no Prem action at all. Sunday sees Everton play their last ever game at Goodison Park, while Newcastle head to Arsenal knowing a win would see them move up to second. Who would've seen that coming...? Anyway, the column is out a tad earlier to cover the Friday games, with Sunday's fixtures to be added tomorrow.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 13/2 Aston Villa are on a bit of a tear. Spurs are not. Villa need to win here. Spurs do not. Villa will be extremely focused. Spurs will not. All of that explains why Unai Emery's side are 1/3 to win on Friday night, with Tottenham obviously concentrating on the Europa League final five days after this contest. Since the March international break, Villa have been the best team in the Premier League, posting a W6 L1 record and racking up the most expected points. Their underlying process in that time has been excellent, averaging 1.93 xGF and 0.87 xGA per game, with that latter figure the best in the division, while also boasting a 20-game unbeaten run at home.

It seems sensible to get Villa on side, and I think the way to do that this week is by backing VILLA WIN TO NIL at 9/5. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa win to nil with Sky Bet Villa have kept four clean sheets in their last seven, conceding only to teams in the current top seven, with their defensive figures extremely impressive. Tottenham, on the other hand, have downed tools in this competition, and were absolutely schooled by Crystal Palace last week following their Europa League success in Bodo (xG: TOT 0.68 - 3.39 CRY). In their last three league games, all of which have come either before or after a Europa League game, Spurs have generated just 0.51, 0.85 and 0.68 xGF, with their attack looking stale, while we should expect rotation across the whole team given the magnitude of the upcoming game and the need to avoid any more injuries. Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Chelsea vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 20:15 BST, Friday

Home 1/3 | Draw 4/1 | Away 13/2 While I think Spurs could roll over at Villa Park, I think Manchester United will make life difficult for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That's because of the post-match reaction of Ruben Amorim following defeat to West Ham last weekend; "If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don't have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have."

He seems tired of it seemingly becoming acceptable for United to lose league matches if they win in Europe, and I suspect we should see a reaction here, meaning I want to back against goals with United keeping things tight. We'll back UNDER 4.5 GOALS alongside MARC CUCURELLA 1+ TOTAL SHOT for a nice 11/10 bet. CLICK HERE to back Under 4.5 goals and Marc Cucurella 1+ total shot with Sky Bet Only one of Chelsea's last 20 matches across all competitions have seen five or more goals, with their controlled approach leading to fewer goal-laden games, plus they will be without the suspended Nicolas Jackson on Friday. United's games either side of Europa League contests have been low scoring too, with only two of their last eight breaching this goal line.

Marc Cucurella continues to be a huge attacking threat, taking at least one shot in 19 of his last 25 starts for the Blues across all competitions, averaging 1.28 shots per 90 in that time. In a game Chelsea have to win, Cucurella should get chances. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Everton vs Southampton Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

Home 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 13/2 It's the final game at Goodison Park, and you just know that, while emotions will be high, Everton won't want to send their stadium off in a bore-fest. We should see goals here, and I'll happily wade in on OVER 2.5 GOALS at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet David Moyes' side, fresh from a 3-1 win at Fulham, will open up and have a go here, looking to sign off in style on what will be a day of celebration. Recent examples of this include; Tottenham winning 2-1 in their final game at White Hart Lane (2017), West Ham edging a five goal thriller (3-2) to say goodbye to Upton Park and Arsenal hitting four in a 4-2 win in their last match at the Emirates.

If that's not enough for you, the Toffees are playing the second worst team in Premier League history, who will be playing without pressure themselves having eclipsed Derby's record-low points tally last weekend. Southampton have conceded 37 goals in 18 away league games and allowed 2.36 xGA per road game. Everton's games at home against teams below them in the table have been entertaining this term too, averaging 3.83 goals per game, with five of the six going Over 2.5 goals. Four of those five have come under Moyes' watch, so all things point to goals on Sunday. Score prediction: Everton 3-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 14:15 BST, Sunday

Home 17/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 6/4 Nottingham Forest's slide continued last weekend as they were held at home by Leicester. Again they looked vulnerable defensively, a worrying theme of the past few months. Over the last 12 league games Nuno Espirito Santo's men have conceded an average of 1.79 xGA per game, the fourth most in the league during that time, so there's no way I can back the visitors here.