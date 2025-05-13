Four potential replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold finally announced that he was leaving Liverpool.

It’s been one of football’s worst kept secrets for well over a year now. The No66 stated earlier in the campaign that he did not want talks over his future played out in public, but he’s sat idly by as Real Madrid have used the Spanish media to keep the entire world informed of their plans for the right-back. His announcement seems tied to the fact that the 15-times champions of Europe want him available for the Club World Cup in mid-June meaning he’d need to be released from his Liverpool contract prematurely.

So while his departure was expected, it is now confirmed. The Reds can move on. Sporting Director Richard Hughes has a fair bit to do this summer but top of the list now needs to be finding a replacement right-back. Liverpool have Conor Bradley within their ranks and he’s quite clearly a talent, but there needs to be competition for places. Especially when you consider Bradley’s injury record. He missed 31 games last season and he was sidelined for a combined 17 games this season, per Transfermarkt. The talent is there, with Slot likening him to Achraf Hakimi late last week, but if he can’t stay fit, his usefulness to this squad is limited. There’s been no shortage of links to right-backs recently, but who is the best fit for the Premier League champions?

Jeremie Frimpong Club: Bayer Leverkusen He’s probably the favourite right now for the right-back role at Anfield. Namechecked by both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano recently, Jeremie Frimpong could be set for a return to the North West of England this summer. Available for a reported €35million due to the release clause in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old ticks a number of boxes for the Reds.

He’s got good experience, with over 180 appearances for B04 since the move from Celtic. He’s had success in his career, winning the title with the Bhoys and lifting the Bundesliga last term. Frimpong would count towards the homegrown quota having come through the ranks at Manchester City too. He knows the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo from international level, and he knows the rigours of the English game. The 12-cap international runs for days and could replicate Bradley’s role within the squad. He runs for days and has made more sprints (983) than any player in the Bundesliga this term as well as ranking in the top 10 for top speed (36.34km/h). His expected assists (xA) per 90 average of 0.2 shows he can be a creative menace too, something Liverpool need if they’re to not feel the loss of Alexander-Arnold.

Givairo Read Club: Feyenoord Why not replace Alexander-Arnold with a Liverpool fan? The 18-year-old Feyenoord full-back revealed back in January that he was fond of the Reds, as well as Barcelona but we’ll ignore that for now. He’s been a revelation in the Eredivisie this term and has been linked with a big money move away from De Kuip.

Arne Slot will know all about Givairo Read

Arne Slot will know Givairo Read from his time at Feyenoord, he gave him his debut for the club last season. The teenager is raw still but the talent is there for all to see. If he arrived as a project and his minutes were managed, there’s potential there for him to develop into a special player. It is a gamble though. Right now, he’s got a bit of everything about him. He can pass the ball and he’s a carrier in possession. His expected assists (xA) haul of 0.19 shows he’s someone who can pull the strings and impact the final third.

Martim Fernandes Club: Porto Another one with a lot of potential. Another one who could be seen as a gamble due to his age. After all, if he doesn’t develop as expected, many will likely view this as a missed chance for the Reds to bring in the right player. But there’s a lot to like about Martim Fernandes. The Porto full-back has an expected assists (xA) average this term of 0.31 per 90. Like Alexander-Arnold, he’s capable of defence splitting passes from all over the pitch. Unlike Alexander-Arnold, though, he has the ability to carry the ball.

Injury has derailed his campaign a little. He’s struggled to get back into the team under the new manager, Martín Anselmi. This could be a blessing and a curse for the 19-year-old. Obviously, this has hurt his development. He’s missed out on key minutes on the pitch and the chance to gain much-needed experience. But by missing out on the starting XI, it might actually see him get a move this summer. It’d be harder to pry him away from the club if he was starting on a regular basis. He wouldn’t immediately challenge Bradley for a start but he’d be useful cover and the potential is there for him to eventually succeed the Northern Ireland international. It could be viewed as a market opportunity given his situation with Porto.

Vanderson Club: Monaco A bit more of an experienced option now. L’Equipe recently reported Liverpool’s interest in Monaco full-back Vanderson. Now, the Reds had success signing one right-back from the Ligue 1 side. Fabinho did start off as a full-back for them before being moved into midfield. The 12-cap international has a bit of a reputation now after impressing in France. He’s a solid option if you’re in the market for an out-and-out full-back.

Vanderson is more of an 'experienced' option

The issue with Vanderson, however, is his use of the ball. He’s no Alexander-Arnold, but then, who is? He doesn’t have to be Alexander-Arnold though. He just needs to be adequate in possession. Right now, he isn’t. He’s loose with the ball and lacks the confidence, or perhaps the ability, to play through the lines. In a Slot system, this is going to be a problem as he’d stick out like a sore thumb when the Reds tried to play out from the back.