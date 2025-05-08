Jake's Predictions (before this weekend): Staked 469pts | Returned 494.97 | P/L +25.97pts | ROI 5.5%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 1.5pts Yoane Wissa to score anytime in Ipswich vs Brentford (15:00) at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1.5pts Manchester City win to nil vs Southampton (15:00) at 13/10 (William Hill) 1pt Matheus Cunha 2+ shots on target in Wolves vs Brighton (15:00) at 13/8 (Betfair) 0.5pt Matheus Cunha 3+ shots on target in Wolves vs Brighton (15:00) at 11/2 (Betfair) 1pt Bournemouth to collect 3+ cards vs Aston Villa at 17/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Tyler Adams to be carded in Bournemouth vs Aston Villa (17:30) at 4/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) ***Sunday tips to follow CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Last weekend could have gone better, but hey ho. It was just one of those weekends, but on the plus side we received some outright profit with the culmination of the EFL season. Before a ball was kicked the column was heavily on Leeds to win the Championship title and Cardiff to be relegated at 7/2 and 4/1 respectively, with those successes returning +39pts. That profit hasn't been added to the P+L at the top of this article just yet as the rest of the outrights haven't yet been settled, but we're guaranteed profit from that pre-season article at least. Attentions turn to the here and now, and there are plenty of bets that I like this weekend, so hopefully we can fair better than last week and post a column in the green.

Fulham vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 16/5 Fulham now sit in the bottom half. Having been on the fringes of the top five only a couple of months ago, they have now faded to the edge of European qualification. They are only two points off eighth though, so could still make a late run. The problem for the Cottagers is that they look knackered and out of ideas. They struggled to threaten against Aston Villa last weekend, and needed two late goals to beat Southampton before that, while were especially tame in defeats against Chelsea and Bournemouth. I've found it tough to put my finger on them all season, so I'll swerve this game from a betting perspective. It wouldn't be surprising to see Everton get a result given they've lost just two of seven away under David Moyes. Score prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Ipswich vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 15/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 6/10 Brentford have the bit between their teeth. The Bees have rattled off three wins on the spin to move up to ninth, and now sit just a point behind Bournemouth as the race for eighth intensifies. It is worth mentioning at this point that, while qualification for the Europa Conference League maybe scoffed at by many, for clubs like Brentford and Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham it's a huge opportunity to taste European football. They'll be going all out, and Thomas Frank's side have a great chance to sneak into the tertiary competition. They have started scoring plenty again, and that spells trouble for an Ipswich side who have been leaky all season. It's 10 goals scored in their last three matches, while across their last eight league games the Bees have won six times, lost once and scored 18. During that run they have spanked both of Ipswich's fellow relegated sides 5-0 and 4-0, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the visitors win handsomely. As such, we have to back YOANE WISSA TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/5. CLICK HERE to back Yoane Wissa to score anytime with Sky Bet His goal last week took his season tally to 18 in the top flight, and his xG per 90 of 0.56 is excellent and tells us that he will get on the end of at least a couple of big chances here.

Overall he's on a hot-streak at the moment, scoring in four straight games, but having scored in just two of his first 11 away games this term, he has found the net in four of his last five road games as Brentford's away schedule eased. Ipswich are exceptionally leaky, conceding at least twice in nine of their last 10 league games, shipping a total of 26 in that time, while at home they have lost seven straight in the top flight, conceding 24 times in that run. Wissa should get opportunities to find the net on Saturday. Score prediction: Ipswich 1-3 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Southampton vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/1 | Draw 6/1 | Away 1/6 If you thought Southampton were bad, well, they out-did themselves last weekend, losing 2-0 against fellow relegated Leicester. Not only did they supply the Foxes with their first home goals in 10 league outings, but they also made the hosts' defence look good. In that game, the Saints mustered just eight shots equating to 0.53 xG. Pathetic.

Next up for the sorry Saints is a red-hot Manchester City side who have recaptured some of their controlling form, looking much more assured defensively and compact in transition. We could see yet another paltry attacking effort from the bottom side. Pep Guardiola's side head to the south coast in on the up, sitting third in the table and a few more wins away from securing Champions League football. City have won six times across an unbeaten last seven, conceding just three times and averaging 1.90 xGF and 0.99 xGA per game. Those figures are much more like the City of old, and means I'm confident in backing MANCHESTER CITY WIN TO NIL at 13/10. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win to nil with Sky Bet It's five clean sheets in their last seven, and they've looked especially tight during that time. Welcoming back some defenders from injury won't hurt either, with Manuel Akanji back fit. Oh, and Erling Haaland is close to retuning too. Southampton have scored just 12 goals in 17 home league games this season, and have lost by an aggregate of 27-5 at St. Mary's against the current top 10. Score prediction: Southampton 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

In his 13 league starts at home, Cunha has averaged 3.54 shots and 1.77 shots on target per 90, with the 2+ shot on target bet landing in eight of those contests. More recently, since Pereira took charge, Cunha has taken an even more central role in things in front of his own fans, with his per 90 averages up to 4.42 shots and 2.60 shots on target in his five home starts under the new manager. He's covered the 2+ line in all five of those starts, while he's hit 3+ in all of his last three. Brighton have been poor travellers this season, and dropped an absolute stinker in their last away game against Brentford, who exposed them emphatically when scoring four times and having eight shots on target. I wouldn't be surprised to see something similar given the Seagulls have to win as they chase an eighth-placed finish and likely European qualification, and hopefully it's Cunha that takes advantage. Score prediction: Wolves 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 11/8 | Draw 5/2 | Away 17/10 This is a huge game in the European race, with Bournemouth looking to stay eighth and Aston Villa aiming for a top five finish. Both need a win, and that means we should see an intense game of football. It wouldn't be a surprise then to see plenty of cards on the agenda as the two sides scrap for every blade of grass, and in Stuart Attwell we have a decent referee (4.2 cards per game), and we have two obliging teams.

Bournemouth lead the league for fouls (13.5 per game), while their home matches have seen an average of 5.1 cards per game, while Aston Villa sit second in the league for fouls won (13.1 per game) and their away matches have averaged 4.5 cards per game. The bet that has drawn me in is to back BOURNEMOUTH TO COLLECT 3+ CARDS at 17/10. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to collect 3+ cards with Sky Bet Andoni Iraola's side have been card crazy of late, with this bet winning in seven of their last 11 league matches, including four of their last five at home. It's a consequence of their high-pressing style, and with the stakes high, we should expect a repeat against an excellent card-drawing team. Aston Villa have drawn the most cards of any team in the league this season, averaging 2.83 cards drawn per game, with this bet winning in 19 of their 35 top-flight outings. With so much on the line, a card happy home team, a decent ref and an illusive visiting team, this bet should go close. That logic also means we have to back TYLER ADAMS TO BE CARDED at an enticing 4/1 price. CLICK HERE to back Tyler Adams to be carded with Sky Bet Adams has averaged 2.16 fouls per 90 this season and has seven cards to his name, averaging 0.37 cards per 90, making the price look huge before we look at his possible opponents.

Marco Asensio started in the number 10 position last weekend and he's as illusive as they come, while Morgan Rogers' driving runs are undoubtedly going to catch Adams out at some point here. John McGinn is also a huge threat for Adams as he inverts, meaning the American looks ripe for a card - he's been booked in three of his last four too. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)