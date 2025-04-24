Jake's Predictions (before this weekend): Staked 446.5pts | Returned 473.38pts | P/L +26.88pts | ROI 6%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 2pts Marc Cucurella 1+ total shot in Chelsea vs Everton (12:30) at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Marc Cucurella to score anytime in Chelsea vs Everton (12:30) at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Over 4.5 goals in Newcastle vs Ipswich (15:00) at 5/2 (Betfred) 1.5pts Jorgen Strand Larsen to score anytime in Wolves vs Leicester (15:00) at 6/4 (bet365) ***Sunday's tips to follow

Last week ended in -0.1pts so nothing added and nothing lost in terms of the season-long profit and loss. We were right about some things - Wolves beating United - and wrong about other - John McGinn fouling - but we move on to gameweek 34. We have only seven league games this weekend with the FA Cup semi-finals taking place, and a few things can be decided. Ipswich will be relegated if they fail to beat Newcastle, while Liverpool need just a point at home to Tottenham to clinch the title. The race for Europe is where the intrigue lies, with eighth place likely to get a Conference League spot, and it's tight between eighth-placed Bournemouth (49pts) and 11th-placed Brentford (46pts). We've a mix of selections this weekend, goalscorers, player shots and a lot of goals, so let's hope we get on the right side.

Chelsea vs Everton Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 4/7 | Draw 29/10 | Away 9/2 This game comes just days before Chelsea's massive, season defining Conference League semi-final clash with ***checks notes***; Djurgarden? I say it in jest, but in recent weeks Enzo Maresca has rotated key players in the league ahead of UECL matches, so that fact alone immediately has me happy to swerve the Blues at 8/13.

They need to win this game given they are sixth in the table and two points off the Champions League places, but I can't trust them. Everton have lost just three of David Moyes' 14 league games in charge, the most recent defeats coming against champions-elect Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City. The Toffees will be a tough nut to crack, but I have to revisit a selection involving a player who has been kind to us this season, and that is MARC CUCURELLA. While he does eat paella and drink Estrella, he also gets into scoring positions regularly, and his price for 1+ TOTAL SHOT is simply massive again here at 17/20. I'd still take the 8/11 available with Betfair and Paddy Power. CLICK HERE to back Marc Cucurella 1+ total shot with Sky Bet Across his last 20 starts for Chelsea in all competitions, Cucu has delivered the bounty on this bet 15 times, averaging 1.17 shots per 90 in that time. At home, this bet has landed in 10 of his last 11 starts, with his average increasing to 1.60 shots per 90 in front of his own fans.

He's scored in six of those 11 home games too, so at 14/1 we simply have to go back in again on CUCURELLA TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Marc Cucurella to score anytime with Sky Bet Those six he's scored are the most by an Chelsea player in that time in league and Conference League matches, so the price looks massive. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Brighton vs West Ham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/5 Two teams bang out of form meet as Graham Potter takes his newest team, West Ham, to face Brighton. Both sides are winless in six games across all competitions, so I'm in no rush to get anyone on side. The hosts are the ones most desperate for a win as they sit 10th in the table and just one point off eighth, but they are so unreliable against poor teams. The Seagulls have failed to beat any of the bottom three at the Amex, and were held by Wolves too, so odds-on quotes look extremely short. I'm happy to leave this game alone from a punting perspective, though if pressed, Matt O'Riley 2+ total shots (4/5 - bet365) would get the nod with the Dane set to start in the number 10 position again here due to injuries. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Newcastle vs Ipswich Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 1/5 | Draw 11/2 | Away 11/1 Every season, as the campaign winds down, the goal output spikes and you get some freaky results. That could be the case at St. James' Park, where a Newcastle side who are in the groove in front of their own fans, host an Ipswich team that will be relegated. The Tractor Boys could open up and have a real go in the next few weeks, not that they need too much encouragement, while the Magpies have been goal crazy already of late. Newcastle have seen OVER 4.5 GOALS land in four of their last six home league games, and it looks worthwhile backing another hugely high-scoring contest on Saturday. CLICK HERE to back Over 4.5 goals with Sky Bet Eddie Howe should be back on the touchline here and he'll want to see a dominating performance here as his side chase a top five berth, and they are certainly in the mood, creating an abundance of chances in attack and looking simply relentless.

They have seen five or more goals in five of their 16 home games this season, the second most in the league, while Ipswich, fresh a 4-0 hammering at home to Arsenal, have been involved in the second most over 4.5 goal games this season (8). Five of their 16 away games have eclipsed the required line, and defensively they continue to look vulnerable, but with the shackles now off, I suspect we see a real attacking approach on Saturday that will hopefully lead to a lot of goals. For those not wanting to reach for five goals, the over 3.5 is a solid bet at 11/10, but I'm feeling a little greedy. Score prediction: Newcastle 5-1 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Southampton vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 8/13 Fulham look a big price here at 7/10, but I just can't bring myself to back them. Southampton are one point away from eclipsing Derby's record low points total, and now playing with the shackles off, could throw up some surprise results. The Cottagers have a poor record against the worst teams this season, winning just two of seven against the current bottom four and collecting 10 points, in fact picking up more wins and points in their seven games against the top four (3 wins, 11 points). It's another no bet for me here, though it wouldn't at all be surprising were Fulham to win big at St. Mary's, just as the rest of the top half have this season. In seven home games against the 10 Southampton are pointless and have lost by an aggregate of 22-5. Fulham -1 handicap is 9/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair) for those interested. Score prediction: Southampton 0-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Wolves vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/4 It's official, Leicester have been put out of their misery, though not before failing to score in front of their own fans again... The Foxes have been utterly tragic under Ruud van Nistelrooy, and who knows what we'll get from them performance-wise in the remaining few games. We do know they will continue to ship chances and goals, and with Wolves in fine form having won five straight, all against current bottom seven sides, the Old Gold could rack up a few on Saturday. That makes JORGEN STRAND LARSEN's price TO SCORE ANYTIME jump off the page, with Wolves' starting striker available at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Jorgen Strand Larsen with Sky Bet He's finishing the season in a flourish, scoring in four of those five aforementioned Wolves wins, netting five times in total. Larsen has 12 on his tally for the season, with his xG per 90 average of 0.35 a good return given he plays for a team who have been in the relegation mix for most of the season.

A nod to Tom for highlighting Larsen's form a couple of weeks ago in his notebook column. Score prediction: Wolves 4-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 40/1)