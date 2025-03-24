Jake's Predictions (before this midweek): Staked 400.50pts | Returned 424.47pts | P/L +23.97pts | ROI 6.0%

Football betting tips: Premier League Tuesday 1.5pts Konstantinos Mavropanos 1+ total shot in Wolves vs West Ham (19:45) at 37/40 (BetVictor) 1pt Nottingham Forest to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Man Utd (20:00) at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Everyone well-rested after the international break and a weekend of no Premier League action? I certainly hope so, as that's it now, no more breaks, just relentless, wall-to-wall football for the next two months. I'm looking forward to it. Though ask me again in two weeks time and my answer may well have changed! Anyway, we have a midweek round of Premier League action to get stuck into, with some blockbuster matches, and hopefully plenty of value to be had.

Arsenal vs Fulham Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 2/5 | Draw 10/3 | Away 7/1 The goals have understandably dried up for Arsenal. Since beating Manchester City 5-1 and losing Kai Havertz to injury, the Gunners' following five league matches have seen a total of just six goals, with Mikel Arteta's side netting four. Fulham are a strong defensive side, but remain untrustworthy, and they will be desperately disappointed with how they performed in their FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend. It's a no bet here, though Under 2.5 Goals came close to making the staking plan at 4/5. Score prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

The fact that Mavropanos, while being an aerial threat from set-pieces, also likes to pull the trigger from distance is a huge bonus too, as is the fact that James Ward-Prowse is being given a run in the team, meaning every Hammers dead-ball situation will be delivered expertly. For those that like big prices, Mavropanos is 50/1 to score first and 20/1 to net anytime in this game with Sky Bet, but I'll just stick to the one shot for the column. Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

Home 13/10 | Draw 9/4 | Away 2/1 What a season this could turn into for Nottingham Forest. Third in the league and into the FA Cup semi-finals, it really is dream-like stuff for a team who only just survived relegation in the previous two campaigns. The City Ground has been a fortress this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side winning eight of 14 home league games, and the Tricky Trees are on a 10 game unbeaten run in front of their own fans across all competitions, winning eight of those. Despite having played 120 minutes and penalties last weekend, I have to get NOTTINGHAM FOREST onside in some capacity, and its the WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS which appealed at 9/4. Nuno's men have been excellent defensively this term, especially at home, conceding the fewest goals (10) and the third fewest expected goals (13.6 - 0.97 per game), so should have no problem keeping this Manchester United side at bay.

The Red Devils have been especially poor away from home under Ruben Amorim, winning just three of nine in the league and averaging a shocking 1.01 xGF and 1.67 xGA per game on their travels, collecting the sixth fewest expected points. That attacking process suggests the visitors will struggle to find any joy on Tuesday night, while the hosts can do enough to edge to another win. Only three of Forest's 14 home games have gone over 3.5 goals this season, while six of their home wins have seen under 3.5 land too. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)