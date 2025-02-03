- Jake's Predictions: Staked 328.75pts | Returned 358.47pts | P/L +29.72pts | ROI 9%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Friday 20:00
0.5pt Brighton to beat Chelsea at 2/1 (General)
0.5pt Moises Caicedo 5+ tackles at 7/2 (bet365)
Saturday 12:30
2.5pts Ethan Nwaneri 1+ shot on target in Leicester vs Arsenal at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Ethan Nwaneri 2+ shots on target in Leicester vs Arsenal at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
***Saturday's 15:00 and 17:30 to be added 10am on Friday
***Sunday's tips to be added 4pm on Friday
We had a nice mini-break from the Premier League, but it was back with an emphatic bang in midweek, with the Merseyside derby delivering an all-time climax on the eve of the final meeting between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Let's hope we get more fireworks this weekend, with some fascinating clashes to dive into.
This column has been published slightly earlier than usual as there is a Friday night game, or FNF as the cool kids call it, so with prices up nice and early, I thought it best to lock those two bets in alongside two crackers for the 12:30 on Saturday.
The rest of Saturday's tips will be added at 10am tomorrow, all at once, so you'll only need to check back in at that time, with Sunday's bets added at 4pm on Friday. So, please come back to this article for the remaining selections!
Brighton vs Chelsea
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday
- TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Home 9/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/4
Why are BRIGHTON the same price this week TO WIN against Chelsea as they were last week, despite being the better team and winning 2-1? I'm not too sure, and having backed the Seagulls in the FA Cup, I see no reason why no to go in again.
In that game, Enzo Maresca's side generated just 0.79 xG and failed to create a single big chance, scoring thanks to one of the goalkeeping howlers of the season. Brighton meanwhile racked up two big chances to take their record against last season's top eight to W6 D3 L2.
Only one of those defeats came at the Amex, and it was in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, with the Seagulls W4 D1 at home excluding that game. They are a team more well suited to playing the better sides as opposed to the weaker ones, and that has been the case for a number of years now.
Chelsea's slump meanwhile shows no sign of stopping. They have now won just three of their last 10, losing four, with those three victories coming against Morecambe, Wolves and West Ham, all at home. Away from home they are winless in five.
So, sign me up again for a Brighton win.
I'll also have a small play on MOISES CAICEDO making a load of tackles. The former Brighton man was incredibly busy last Friday night, as he was the man tasked with fronting up Brighton's left side, which features the incredible tackle-drawer Kaoru Mitoma, while also managing Georginio Rutter.
It should be the same again this time around, with Enzo Fernandez coming back into midfield and likely operating on the left side of the double pivot for this exact reason. And while Joao Pedro may come in for Rutter, Caicedo will be kept majorly busy.
In the last meeting, he made a huge eight tackles, with right back Malo Gusto making only one. We could see a repeat here, with Caicedo tasked with doing the dirty work against Mitoma and co.
So, what line to attack? We'll take 5+ TACKLES at 7/2, a line he has covered in four of his last nine matches. He averages 3.0 tackles per 90, but up against this Brighton team, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go big yet again.
Score prediction: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 0955 (13/2/25)
Leicester vs Arsenal
- Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday
- TV Channel: TNT Sports 1
- Home 9/1 | Draw 17/4 | Away 2/7
What to make of Arsenal now they are down their starting front line? Kai Havertz has joined Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the treatment room, as well as Gabriel Jesus, meaning we will likely see a front three of Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.
Maybe against another opponent that would have me wanting to back against Arsenal, but not Leicester. The Gunners have a 100% winning record against teams currently in the bottom five, while their record against bottom half teams reads W11, D1, with an aggregate score of 29-8.
Even with so many attacking absentees, Mikel Arteta's men should get the job done. ETHAN NWANERI looks a serious player, and could blossom due to the spate of injuries, with the youngster set for a prolonged run in the team.
Whenever he's stepped on the pitch he's impressed with his directness and his bravery, and his accuracy when shooting caught the eye. Since the November international break he's taken 14 shots in limited minutes, hitting the target with eight of those.
On a per 90 basis, he's averaging 2.71 shots and 1.55 shots on target, so looks massively overpriced at 4/5 for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET at the King Power. Some firms have it 4/11.
We'll also back NWANERI 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET as well at 7/2, with the same bet as short as 7/4, Leicester have clearly got a problem defending down their left.
Since Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge, opposing right wingers have fired at least one shot on target in nine of the Foxes 11 league games, with four hitting the target twice. Four right wingers have scored in that time too, so I wouldn't put anyone off Nwaneri anytime at 23/10 given the youngster has scored three in his last six.
Score prediction: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1035 (13/2/25)
