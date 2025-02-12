Kai Havertz: Arsenal forward set to miss remainder of the season through injury

Arsenal have been dealt a significant blow in their quest for the Premier League title after it was reported that Kai Havertz is set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Germany international forward sustained an injury during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai and is due to face further tests on their arrival back in England. A report from The Athletic claims that Havertz has suffered a torn hamstring and could now miss the rest of the current campaign.

🚨 Kai Havertz set to miss rest of season through injury. Arsenal forward suffered torn hamstring during training at #AFC camp in Dubai. Unclear if 25yo Germany international will require surgery but focus is getting fit for 2025-26 campaign @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/ItOTRkSsxI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 12, 2025

Although Arsenal have not commented on the scale of the forward's injury, his possible long-term absence would provide a serious headache for manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners opted against bolstering their attacking options during the January transfer window. Arsenal failed in their bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last month. Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal’s line for the foreseeable future, with Arteta even admitting it was possible that he could be forced to play every game. Fellow striker Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an ACL injury last month. Bukayo Saka has been absent since December but it is hoped the England international – who travelled with his team-mates to the Middle East – could return next month.

Mikel Arteta now has a huge problem to solve

Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off injured in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week. It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as the club’s recognised forward players. Arteta is likely to provide an update on Havertz – who has scored 15 goals across 34 appearances this season – in his pre-Leicester press conference on Friday. The Gunners are six points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.