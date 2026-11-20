Jake Osgathorpe with Saturday's Premier League tips.
Football betting tips: Premier League
20:00 - Brentford vs Everton
1pt Thierno Barry to score anytime at 21/10 (Best Price)
*All player prop prices chosen with Super Sub
Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss
Brentford vs Everton
- Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
We have a bit of a humdrum MNF this matchday in terms of sizzle, but it is a good game to be able to get a gauge on two teams who could finish in the European places.
At sixth, Everton currently sit in them, while Brentford are eighth and with neither having European football to distract them this season, both should give it a good go, though data-wise neither are currently impressing, sitting 11th and 14th in the xG table.
Hosts Brentford are missing some key players, notably Igor Thiago who is suspended, and have been defensively vulnerable of late, conceding seven in their last five, but do boast a strong home record.
It's three wins, one draw and one defeat at the Gtech, though the defeat came when they were 1-0 up against Liverpool before getting a man sent off. Everton have lost just one away from home this term, which came at Arsenal.
If Everton are going to score it seems likely that THIERNO BARRY will be the man to find the net, and at 21/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME, should be backed to continue his hot-streak.
He has scored in five of his last seven starts for the Toffees in all competitions, firing six goals in that time, and his xG per 90 in the Premier League is in fact LEAGUE LEADING. Yes, you read that right. Barry is above Erling Haaland when it comes to xG per 90.
That is extremely impressive and gives confidence that Barry will get chances against whoever the opponent is, and should do so on Monday given Brentford's recent defensive issues.
Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Everton
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (19/11/26)
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