Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Caleb Yirenkyi to commit 2+ fouls at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Caleb Yirenkyi to commit 3+ fouls at 16/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Tottenham vs Coventry
- Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
Is this the game where Tottenham get their first win of the season? Some say it's coming, that performances have been better, I'd say we still need more creation in attack.
They were the better team for most of last weekend's draw with Manchester United, but struggled to turn that into too many meaningful chances, finishing with an xG of 1.62. It was a step in the right direction.
Coventry are the visitors on Monday fresh of a second straight win, thumping Newcastle 4-1 thanks to a penalty and some stunning strikes. I wouldn't be too quick to mark up the Sky Blues too much based on their last two results, with performances still not fantastic.
BUT, we can't trust Spurs to win a home game, and ESPECIALLY can't be siding with them at 1/2. After all, this is a team who have won just three of their last 22 home league games since the start of last season.
So, the bet for us here is to back Coventry midfielder CALEB YIRENKYI TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at 21/20. The Ghanaian destroyer has started two away games in the league this season and committed 2+ in both, making seven in total. He also made one foul in a 30 minute cameo in the other away game.
On Monday he'll likely be up against Conor Gallagher, who has drawn eight fouls in just 208 minutes of Premier League action this season (3.46 per 90), while there are reports that James Maddison could start or at the very least get more minutes off the bench.
Maddison is an excellent foul drawer too, winning four already this season in just 95 minutes of action as a substitute. When fit for most of the season in 24/25, he drew 3.17 fouls per 90, so Yirenkyi will be tested throughout the 90 minutes here, so much so I'll also recommend a smaller play on YIRENKYI TO COMMIT 3+ FOULS at 16/5.
Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Coventry (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
All odds correct at 17:10 BST (16/10/26)
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