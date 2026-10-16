Tottenham vs Coventry

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Is this the game where Tottenham get their first win of the season? Some say it's coming, that performances have been better, I'd say we still need more creation in attack.

They were the better team for most of last weekend's draw with Manchester United, but struggled to turn that into too many meaningful chances, finishing with an xG of 1.62. It was a step in the right direction.

Coventry are the visitors on Monday fresh of a second straight win, thumping Newcastle 4-1 thanks to a penalty and some stunning strikes. I wouldn't be too quick to mark up the Sky Blues too much based on their last two results, with performances still not fantastic.

BUT, we can't trust Spurs to win a home game, and ESPECIALLY can't be siding with them at 1/2. After all, this is a team who have won just three of their last 22 home league games since the start of last season.