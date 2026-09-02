Jake's 26/27 Predictions: Staked 35.8pts | Returned 19.05pts | P/L -16.75pts | ROI -46% Matchday 3 previews - Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Julio Enciso 3+ total shots at 8/5 (Ladbrokes) - min price 11/10 1pt Leif Davis 1+ total shots at 11/8 (Paddy Power) - min price 11/10 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Oof. The less said about last week the better. One of the worst weeks in terms of P/L in the columns short history... Over 10pts down. Some bounce back is required this weekend that is for sure! Here's the debrief for those wanting it, if not scroll to the preview... Friday saw us scuppered by Maresca-roulette with Marc Guehi playing at centre back as opposed to midfield while Rayan Cherki decided to score a brace instead of assist, though he did rack up 0.55 expected assists. Saturday was another nearly day. Thierno Barry somehow failed to score at 11/4 despite registering 1.48 xG, being denied by two top saves, and Lewis Hall committed an early foul at Tottenham but didn't register another. At least unders in a Hull game cashed. At this point I will say that for the purposes of the column all bets are settled without Super Sub payout, but the 25/1 Kerkez shot on target from outside the box was a winner with super sub thanks to Konstantinos Tsimikas's introduction, with the Greek firing on target from distance. So there's some positive for anyone who backed it, with +6.25pts on that tip alone making a sizeable dent in the weekend's loss. Sunday was a shocker, though we made profit on Monday through Myles Lewis-Skelly winning two fouls, though it could have been so much more as he won both early in the first half but didn't come close to the higher lines. Anyhow, onto this weekend. The transfer window has slammed shut meaning we now know every teams squad until January at least, making it a tad easier to predict line-ups.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Is this the game Andoni Iraola gets his first win as Liverpool boss? So far we've seen them draw 2-2 against both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, needing late equalisers to salvage a point in both. The Reds have looked exciting going forward but porous defensively, with both opponents creating an abundance of chances. Liverpool have conceded 3.88 xGA across those games which will give Ipswich some confidence heading into the game. The Tractor Boys have scored twice in both of their Premier League outings so far, but were hit for five by Manchester United last weekend, conceding 33 shots equating to 4.77 xG. That's incredibly worrying. A wide-margin Liverpool win wouldn't come as a massive surprise given the firepower they have in forward areas, but their defensive fragility has me wanting to take a few Ipswich-based prop lines. First up is JULIO ENCISO 3+ TOTAL SHOTS at 8/5. The Paraguayan has started the season very well for the Tractor Boys after impressing at the World Cup, with his tenacious nature and love for a shot clear for all to see.

He has fired three shots in both league outings to date, firing 32% of Ipswich's shots through the first few games. He will likely relish playing against this Liverpool midfield who should provide him with plenty of space to operate on the counter attack, and as we saw last week at Old Trafford, he doesn't need a second invitation to pull the trigger. Enciso has a career shots per 90 average of 3.70 from across his time at Brighton, Strasbourg and Ipswich. I also want to chance last week's goalscorer LEIF DAVIS 1+ TOTAL SHOT which is available at 5/4. He had two shots against Manchester United including the goal, but it was the way he was box-crashing from left-back that caught the eye.

Leif Davis celebrates scoring against Manchester United