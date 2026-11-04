Everton vs Coventry

Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Everton made it two wins in five days against Newcastle to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and move up to seventh in the Premier League, hinting that the Toffees could have a very big season under David Moyes.

On Friday they welcome a Coventry side who have won three of their last five league games to move out of the bottom three, with Frank Lampard's side performing much better since the last international break.

Moyes' men are 8/11 to win the game on Friday which looks about right, with Coventry posting the worst attacking numbers in the league through nine games (0.92 xGF per game), which did mean a glance at Everton win to nil at 9/4.

But, I'm not ready to trust the Toffees in that regard. The next stop was THIERNO BARRY to score anytime, but 7/5 looks short enough having been 15/8 and 9/4 in two recent clashes against a porous Newcastle side, but at a bigger price of 6/4 the Frenchman is backed TO WIN 2+ FOULS.

The lanky striker is a handful and has been very adept at winning fouls of late, landing this bet in all of his last four Premier League starts, winning nine in total as the spearhead of Everton's attack.

Coventry's defenders and holding midfielders are foul heavy too, with four opposing strikers in nine outings winning two or more fouls this season.

Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Coventry (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)