Italy 2-1 England: Italy win Euro 2020 after penalty shootout

Italy have been crowned Euro 2020 champions after victory on penalties over England in the final at Wembley.
Neither side could be separated after 120 minutes in London, meaning spot kicks were needed to decide who would win. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka's crucial penalty.
Luke Shaw gave the Three Lions a very early lead but Leonardo Bonucci fired home from close range to draw Italy level in the second-half.
England opted to switch to a back-three system with Kieran Trippier coming in for Bukayo Saka - Roberto Mancini decided to stay with the same side that beat Spain in the semi-final as they returned to Wembley - the national stadium heavily backed in favour of Gareth Southgate's men.
And any pre-match nerves among England supporters were gone almost instantly after Shaw gave his side the perfect start in the second minute.
The left-back started and finished the move as he ran onto the end of Kieran Trippier's lofted cross towards the back post. The first-time shot had to be perfect and it was - Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless as he watched it brush the post and go in.
At 1 minute and 57 seconds, Shaw's effort was the fastest goal scored in a European Championships final.
It wasn't to last though with Italy dominating a second-half in which they deservedly drew level. Jordan Pickford was alert to Lorenzo Insigne's effort but couldn't prevent Bonucci from tapping in from close range.
Extra-time came and went without either side creating a real chance. That left Donnarumma to be the hero - saving two of England's penalties and crucially Saka's last attempt.