Italy 2-1 England: Italy win Euro 2020 after penalty shootout

England opted to switch to a back-three system with Kieran Trippier coming in for Bukayo Saka - Roberto Mancini decided to stay with the same side that beat Spain in the semi-final as they returned to Wembley - the national stadium heavily backed in favour of Gareth Southgate's men.

Luke Shaw gave the Three Lions a very early lead but Leonardo Bonucci fired home from close range to draw Italy level in the second-half.

Neither side could be separated after 120 minutes in London, meaning spot kicks were needed to decide who would win. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka's crucial penalty.

And any pre-match nerves among England supporters were gone almost instantly after Shaw gave his side the perfect start in the second minute.

The left-back started and finished the move as he ran onto the end of Kieran Trippier's lofted cross towards the back post. The first-time shot had to be perfect and it was - Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless as he watched it brush the post and go in.

At 1 minute and 57 seconds, Shaw's effort was the fastest goal scored in a European Championships final.

It wasn't to last though with Italy dominating a second-half in which they deservedly drew level. Jordan Pickford was alert to Lorenzo Insigne's effort but couldn't prevent Bonucci from tapping in from close range.

Extra-time came and went without either side creating a real chance. That left Donnarumma to be the hero - saving two of England's penalties and crucially Saka's last attempt.