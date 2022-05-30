Italy and Argentina meet in a revived CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions on Wednesday. Liam Kelly previews the game, providing a best bet for the showpiece at Wembley.
1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at 10/11 (Unibet)
If you're thinking this competition looks unfamiliar, join the club. Here's a quick, handy guide as to what the Finalissima to help...
So, Italy and Argentina meet having won the Euro 2020 and Copa América crowns respectively, adding to the ridiculously cramped footballing calendar.
From a betting perspective, it's a difficult fixture to parse. Will the teams field full-strength line-ups? How seriously will this revived CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions competition be taken?
The things we do know entering this fixture point to a fairly underwhelming edition, however.
Again, this is being played immediately after a gruelling campaign. International matches are perhaps the last thing players want after such a season.
Additionally, one-off games tend to be cagey, so even if Italy and Argentina take this very seriously, a low-scoring affair should be on the cards.
The 8/13 on offer about Under 2.5 Goals looks a bit short to get involved, though. Instead, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' appears to be the better way in at a much bigger pick'em price of 10/11, albeit at small stakes.
Italy have scored only one goal across their last three competitive matches and their defence has held firm for a good while. They've conceded just five goals in their last eight competitive games and must still be reeling from a shock exit in a World Cup qualifying play-off.
Argentina, despite the abundance of attacking talent in their ranks, are generally a well-drilled, defensive unit.
Lionel Scaloni's side have conceded eight goals in their 17-game World Cup qualifying campaign thus far, and won the Copa América allowing only three goals in the whole tournament last summer.
Score prediction: Italy 0-1 Argentina (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1400 BST (30/05/22)
