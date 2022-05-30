Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of the 2022 Finalissima between Italy and Argentina, including best bets and score prediction

Italy v Argentina tips: Finalissima 2022 best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:52 · MON May 30, 2022

Italy and Argentina meet in a revived CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions on Wednesday. Liam Kelly previews the game, providing a best bet for the showpiece at Wembley.

Football betting tips: Finalissima 2022

1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at 10/11 (Unibet)

If you're thinking this competition looks unfamiliar, join the club. Here's a quick, handy guide as to what the Finalissima to help...

What is Finalissima 2022? All you need to know
So, Italy and Argentina meet having won the Euro 2020 and Copa América crowns respectively, adding to the ridiculously cramped footballing calendar.

From a betting perspective, it's a difficult fixture to parse. Will the teams field full-strength line-ups? How seriously will this revived CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions competition be taken?

The things we do know entering this fixture point to a fairly underwhelming edition, however.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Italy 9/5 | Draw 21/10 | Argentina 6/4

Again, this is being played immediately after a gruelling campaign. International matches are perhaps the last thing players want after such a season.

Additionally, one-off games tend to be cagey, so even if Italy and Argentina take this very seriously, a low-scoring affair should be on the cards.

The 8/13 on offer about Under 2.5 Goals looks a bit short to get involved, though. Instead, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' appears to be the better way in at a much bigger pick'em price of 10/11, albeit at small stakes.

Italy have scored only one goal across their last three competitive matches and their defence has held firm for a good while. They've conceded just five goals in their last eight competitive games and must still be reeling from a shock exit in a World Cup qualifying play-off.

Argentina, despite the abundance of attacking talent in their ranks, are generally a well-drilled, defensive unit.

Lionel Scaloni's side have conceded eight goals in their 17-game World Cup qualifying campaign thus far, and won the Copa América allowing only three goals in the whole tournament last summer.

Italy v Argentina best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' at 10/11 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Italy 0-1 Argentina (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (30/05/22)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life's match preview with best bets for Scotland v Ukraine

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS