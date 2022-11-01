What is Finalissima 2022? All you need to know

What is the Finalissima?

Finalissima 2022 is the third edition of the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, an intercontinental fixture consisting of the winners of the most recent Copa América and UEFA European Championship.

It is a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, which was last played in 1993, and has been organised as part of a renewed partnership between the two confederations.

When and where is the Finalissima being played?

Finalissima 2022 will take place on Wednesday June 1, 2022, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 local time (BST). The match is being held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The fixture will be a one-off game played over 90 minutes. If it ends level at the end of regulation time, the tie will head straight to penalties.

Who will play in Finalissima 2022?

The 2022 edition of the Finalissima will feature Italy and Argentina.

Italy booked their place in the match by virtue of winning UEFA Euro 2020 (held in 2021), claiming the European spot having defeated England on penalties in the final, which was also held at Wembley.

Argentina qualified by ending their 28-year wait for a trophy by winning the 2021 Copa América, toppling Brazil 1–0 in the final.

Where to watch Finalissima?

Italy v Argentina will be broadcast live in the UK on Premier Sports 1.