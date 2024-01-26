Is Xabi Alonso the right man to replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool?

How do you replace Jürgen Klopp?

It is a question that has no doubt been on the mind of a lot of Liverpool fans over the years but few would’ve thought they would have to be answering it in 2024. But with the shock announcement that Klopp is stepping down from his position as manager at the end of the current campaign, it is no doubt going to be the topic of every conversation until a successor is revealed. The 56-year-old German is almost irreplaceable. Famed for his man-management, his tactical nous often goes under the radar. He’s as well-rounded as they come and he’s been the mastermind of Liverpool’s success over the past decade.

He ended the wait for a Premier League trophy. He added the sixth European Cup to the collection. The club secured an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup, a Club World Cup and a Super Cup to their haul with him in charge. There have been so many near misses too. The Reds lost two Champions League finals and missed out on the Premier League title on two occasions by a single point. To say his loss is going to be a massive blow to the Merseyside club would be an understatement. But it doesn’t have to derail the project entirely.

If those in charge nail the next appointment, the transition could almost be seamless. If they don’t, it could mirror what happened when David Moyes was hired as Manchester United boss. Is Alonso the right fit for Liverpool? One name being strongly mentioned is Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Granted, the 42-year-old would be a bit of a gamble. This is just his first full season as a manager in a top-five European league having joined B04 in October 2024. He’s made quite the impression though and he does appear to be a viable replacement.

Xabi Alonso is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers for the job

Leverkusen top the Bundesliga table and are unbeaten in their 18 league games this season. Alonso’s side have a four-point lead over Bayern Munich, they are into the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal and they topped their Europa League group, winning six games from six. The former Liverpool playmaker has put his stamp on things at the BayArena. Only Bayern Munich (2.9) have averaged more goals than Leverkusen (2.8) this season in the Bundesliga. The league leaders have conceded the fewest number of goals on a per 90 basis (0.8) while they rank second for possession (62%) and clean sheets (eight). Leverkusen are third in the German top-flight for expected goals (xG), only Bayern have a lower expected goals against (xGA) total, while Alonso’s side are third for big chances created and top for most accurate passes per 90.

In a nutshell, they are potent going forward and defensively resilient. Their title challenge is sustainable and there is no reliance on a purple patch at either end of the pitch to keep their Bundesliga dreams alive. What makes this even more impressive is how Bayer Leverkusen have been able to do it. Smart recruitment has seen them add Granit Xhaka, Victor Boniface and Alex Grimaldo to their squad. Alonso has opted to use a 3-4-3 system but there is a flexibility to it.

The tactics change depending on the starting XI. Sometimes, they will be a 3-4-2-1, other times it is more of a 3-4-1-2. The centre-backs also have different strengths so the pairings give Leverkusen a variety of Plan Bs. The wing-backs remain key to the system though. For example, Grimaldo has eight assists (the most for Leverkusen) and seven goals (the second highest behind Boniface) while Jeremie Frimpong, the man on the right flank, has six assists and five goals (making him the third-highest scorer). There are similarities between Leverkusen and Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a key figure for Liverpool

For both sides, full-backs are important to the way they attack and any incoming manager at Anfield needs to know how to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Both teams have multiple goal threats, difference-makers littered across the final third and dominant centre-backs who allow the team to play aggressively. Profile-wise, Alonso shouldn’t have much of an issue with the current Liverpool squad. The former midfielder, like Klopp, develops players and has a way with man-management that few top coaches seem to have these days. The one-time Bayern Munich maestro is also tactically astute and fluid with his approach, giving him various ways to win. He isn’t a Klopp disciple by any means but you can definitely see the comparisons. Xabi fits the profile If Liverpool are to avoid a drop-off, they need someone with Klopp traits. This is a team assembled by the German manager. It is built for his style of play and having invested great sums of money into these players, it makes no sense to appoint someone who would look to redesign the style. There needs to be a continuation of, well, everything. There are no guarantees but Alonso at least fits the profile.

Despite signing a new deal with his current club this season, there is a world in which he leaves at the end of the season. Speaking recently, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro revealed Alonso doesn’t have a clause to join any of his former clubs, but that the door wasn’t firmly closed: "No, but you don't need a clause. We have a very, very good relationship with Xabi and he knows we are a serious club. "And at the end of the day, we're not going to force someone to stay if he doesn't want to stay. "We want him to feel so happy and so good with us that he really only wants to stay and this is our objective. "There is nothing on paper [allowing Xabi to leave for a former club]. But sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well. We know if he needs to do a move in the future we will be able to talk with each other. And I hope we will not need to do this because he will stay and be happy at Leverkusen." Alonso might be worth the gamble. Liverpool are set up for him and he’d likely be given a little more time due to his past with the club.