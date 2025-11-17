Is it right that England are World Cup favourites?

Nobody does exceptionalism like the English. We are the best in the world at it.

This applies to football as much as anything else. Aside from a wobbly patch in the 1980s, when hooliganism was its peak and English football was a point of shame for a beleaguered nation in the throes of Thatcherism, England has always seen itself as among the favourites to win the World Cup.

So as attention turns to next summer’s World Cup after England closed out qualifying with a 100% win record and clean sheet record, it will be exactly the same story next year.

Except for one crucial difference. This time, for the first time since 1970, England actually are the favourites – and that changes everything.

At least part of the reason for Gareth Southgate’s success was a bubbling undercurrent of resignation; a double think that allowed fans and the media to both expect England to flourish and to feel comforted by the predictability of the eventual failure.

Thomas Tuchel’s team, by contrast, face something akin to what Sven-Goran Eriksson went through, but since Tuchel’s handling of Jude Bellingham tells us he is already taking the right lessons from the Golden Generation, perhaps a more pertinent comparison is with Sir Alf Ramsey’s side of 1970.

England, the holders, were heavy favourites - and they knew it, cranking up the pressure to intolerable levels, leading to the catastrophe of the quarter-final defeat to West Germany in which England blew a 2-0 lead.