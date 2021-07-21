Phillipe Coutinho next club odds: Wolves favourites to sign Barcelona playmaker

After a failed spell at Barcelona, is Phillipe Coutinho in line for a return to the Premier League?

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona for a reported transfer fee of €105m in January 2018, but things haven’t quite worked out for the Brazilian in Spain. Despite claiming two La Liga medals in his first two seasons at the Catalan club, Coutinho was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season, and twice scored against his parent club in Bayern’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final.

A knee injury meant Coutinho only managed eight starts for Barcelona last season, and his high wage-bill means the Spanish side are keen to move him on. Wolves have emerged as the surprise 6/4 favourites with Sky Bet to bring Coutinho back to the Premier League, with Leicester (10/1), Everton (12/1) and a return to Liverpool (14/1) all also possibilities.

Phillipe Coutinho next club odds (via Sky Bet) Wolves - 6/4

AC Milan - 4/1

Leicester - 10/1

Everton - 12/1

Liverpool - 14/1 Odds correct 13:40 (21/07/21)

However, AC Milan are second favourites at 4/1 and are reportedly very keen on the Brazilian as a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who recently signed for rivals Inter Milan. Coutinho was involved in 76 goals (41 scored, 35 assisted) in 152 appearance for Liverpool in the Premier League, outperforming his expected goals tally in each season, and he would surely be a phenomenal signing for a club like Wolverhampton Wanderers.

