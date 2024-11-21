Ipswich vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This feels like it's going to be a humdinger. Ironically Ruud van Nistelrooy ’s penalty was the difference the last time Ipswich and Manchester United squared-off in the Premier League , sadly for Ruud his four-game unbeaten stint in temporary charge is over and he's applying for the Coventry City job instead. His replacement, Ruben Amorim will be hoping his tenure gets off to a better start than full-time predecessor Erik ten Hag, who oversaw a 2-1 defeat by Brighton before being thumped 4-0 at Brentford. Sunday’s opponents will be no pushovers though; welcome to Suffolk, Ruben.

Kieran McKenna celebrates Ipswich's victory at Tottenham

The Tractor Boys will be cursing the timing of the international break as they beat Tottenham in north London last time out, their first victory of the season. Kieran McKenna’s side had been threatening for a while though, drawing five of their opening 10 games. They've been tough opponents at Portman Road too, sharing the points with Fulham and Aston Villa and frustrating Liverpool for an hour on matchday one. All things considered, with a new manager at the helm there is just too much uncertainty to get involved in the 1x2 market. I’ll be looking elsewhere here.

What are the best bets?

The player card markets are worth a look, though, especially as Anthony Taylor has the whistle. He's averaged 4.5 cards per game this season and if we catch him in the right mood, there should be plenty here. The whistleblower didn't flash a single card when Tottenham beat Everton but dished out 14 when Chelsea went to Bournemouth. So, I am hoping the occasion of Amorim's coronation as the new King of Old Trafford will whip him into a frenzy. OMARI HUTCHINSON is the standout price TO BE CARDED for the hosts. He has picked up four this season taking his total to seven domestically for Ipswich. With a cards per 90 average of 0.20, he's probably a point too big. A slight concern is he didn't play for England U21's despite a call up for their recent games, sent home after picking up a small knock, but he should be okay here.

KOBBIE MAINOO is a slight doubt on Sunday, but his price to also be shown a card is simply too big to ignore. The midfielder was injured a month ago against Aston Villa but returned to training this week and will be given every chance to start this weekend. He's received four bookings this season in seven appearances, already eclipsing last season's league tally of three. Since making his domestic debut, he has averaged 0.25 cards per 90 so anything over 10/3 is worth a punt. At 33/1, I'll also be combining the pair.

Team news This match will come too soon for Jacob Greaves, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor. Kalvin Phillips is back available after serving his suspension but probably won’t get his spot back from Jens Cajuste. McKenna has confirmed George Hirst faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury during the win at Tottenham. Amorim is expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation. Who actually plays is guesswork. Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are all doubts. The latter limped off for Sweden during the international break with a hamstring issue. Martinez left the Argentina squad early with a back problem but he and Mainoo could return on Sunday. Harry Maguire is out for a few weeks with a muscle issue and Luke Shaw is not expected to be fit for Amorim’s first few games. Big summer signing Leny Yoro should be fit enough to make his competitive debut and ease some of those defensive injury woes.

Predicted line-ups Ipswich: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics; Delap Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Match facts Ipswich have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Man Utd (D1), failing to score in each defeat. This is their first such meeting since a 1-0 home loss in April 2002.

Manchester United won their last away league game against Ipswich (1-0 in April 2002). Only once in their league history have they won consecutive visits to Portman Road, doing so in 1962/1963.

After their first Premier League win of the season last time out away to Tottenham, Ipswich are looking to earn back-to-back wins in the competition for the first time since February 2002 (a run of four that started with a 2-1 win against Tottenham).

Manchester United have won 17 of their last 19 Premier League games against newly promoted opponents (D2) since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November 2021. Away from home, they have won their last nine league games at promoted sides; in English top-flight history, only Chelsea have won 10+ away matches in succession against such opponents (21 in a row from October 2002 to November 2008).

Ipswich are the only side without a home win in the Premier League this season (P5 D3 L2). Only five newly promoted sides have failed to win their opening six home matches of a Premier League campaign, all of which went on to be relegated: Swindon Town in 1993-94, Crystal Palace in 1997-98, Norwich City in 2004-05, Sunderland in 2005-06, and Burnley in 2023-24.

Ipswich have had the fewest shots (108), shots on target (33), touches in the opposition’s box (199), and expected goals (10.2) of any side in the Premier League in 2024-25.

This will be Rúben Amorim’s first match in charge of Manchester United. Aged 39 years and 302 days on the day of this game, he’s the youngest to take charge of his first match for the Red Devils since Wilf McGuinness in August 1969 (31y 288d).

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has made 137 passes which have broken the opposition’s offside line in the Premier League this season, at least 15 more than any other player.

Liam Delap has scored six of Ipswich’s 12 league goals this season, and is one of only three players to have scored at least half of his side’s Premier League goals this term along with Erling Haaland for Man City (55% - 12/22), and Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest (53% - 8/15).

Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in 20 Premier League goals for Manchester United (13 goals, 7 assists), one of only two non-British players to reach that figure for the Red Devils before turning 21, along with Cristiano Ronaldo (25 – 14 goals, 11 assists).