Ipswich vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Omari Hutchinson to be carded at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Kobbie Mainoo to be carded at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Hutchinson and Mainoo to both be carded at 33/1 (Sky Bet)
This feels like it's going to be a humdinger.
Ironically Ruud van Nistelrooy’s penalty was the difference the last time Ipswich and Manchester United squared-off in the Premier League, sadly for Ruud his four-game unbeaten stint in temporary charge is over and he's applying for the Coventry City job instead.
His replacement, Ruben Amorim will be hoping his tenure gets off to a better start than full-time predecessor Erik ten Hag, who oversaw a 2-1 defeat by Brighton before being thumped 4-0 at Brentford.
Sunday’s opponents will be no pushovers though; welcome to Suffolk, Ruben.
The Tractor Boys will be cursing the timing of the international break as they beat Tottenham in north London last time out, their first victory of the season. Kieran McKenna’s side had been threatening for a while though, drawing five of their opening 10 games.
They've been tough opponents at Portman Road too, sharing the points with Fulham and Aston Villa and frustrating Liverpool for an hour on matchday one.
All things considered, with a new manager at the helm there is just too much uncertainty to get involved in the 1x2 market.
I’ll be looking elsewhere here.
The player card markets are worth a look, though, especially as Anthony Taylor has the whistle.
He's averaged 4.5 cards per game this season and if we catch him in the right mood, there should be plenty here.
The whistleblower didn’t flash a single card when Tottenham beat Everton but dished out 14 when Chelsea went to Bournemouth. So, I am hoping the occasion of Amorim's coronation as the new King of Old Trafford will whip him into a frenzy.
OMARI HUTCHINSON is the standout price TO BE CARDED for the hosts. He has picked up four this season taking his total to seven domestically for Ipswich. With a cards per 90 average of 0.20, he's probably a point too big.
A slight concern is he didn’t play for England U21’s despite a call up for their recent games, sent home after picking up a small knock, but he should be okay here.
KOBBIE MAINOO is a slight doubt on Sunday, but his price to also be shown a card is simply too big to ignore with Sky Bet.
The midfielder was injured a month ago against Aston Villa but returned to training this week and will be given every chance to start this weekend.
He's received four bookings this season in seven appearances, already eclipsing last season's league tally of three.
Since making his domestic debut, he has averaged 0.25 cards per 90 so anything over 10/3 is worth a punt.
At 33/1, I'll also be combining the pair.
This match will come too soon for Jacob Greaves, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor. Kalvin Phillips is back available after serving his suspension but probably won’t get his spot back from Jens Cajuste.
McKenna has confirmed George Hirst faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury during the win at Tottenham.
Amorim is expected to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation. Who actually plays is guesswork.
Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are all doubts. The latter limped off for Sweden during the international break with a hamstring issue. Martinez left the Argentina squad early with a back problem but he and Mainoo could return on Sunday.
Harry Maguire is out for a few weeks with a muscle issue and Luke Shaw is not expected to be fit for Amorim’s first few games. Big summer signing Leny Yoro should be fit enough to make his competitive debut and ease some of those defensive injury woes.
Ipswich: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics; Delap
Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Odds correct at 1520 GMT (22/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.