Inter vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts No first goalscorer at 17/2 (Bet Victor)
Hysteria surrounds Arsenal at the moment.
The Gunners fell seven points off the title pace following defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Having taken one point from their past three Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s side have drifted to 7/2 with Sky Bet to win the title.
As ever, context is key. A culmination of a tough schedule, injuries and suspensions are to blame. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have all been absent at various points recently.
Perhaps even more worrying is the departure of sporting director Edu, the man responsible for the crucial signings of the recent era and an ally of Arteta. The effects are yet to be seen but on the pitch the return of key personnel should see an uptick in form.
In the Champions League, the Gunners remain unbeaten. Seven points from games with Atalanta, PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk all without conceding a goal leaves the Gunners within striking distance of top spot.
So, Arsenal are in a commanding position in Europe, there are 84 points left to play for in the league and they are still in both domestic cups. What’s everyone worried about?
Next on the European roster are Inter Milan and everything points towards a drab affair.
Inter's only game with English opposition this term ended goalless as did Arsenal’s with Italian opposition.
On the road this term, Arsenal have failed to net on three occasions and backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER would’ve paid out in the 1-0 win over Shakhtar as the difference between the sides was an own goal.
Arteta’s side have struggled for creativity without Odegaard.
Even if the Norwegian is declared fit to play, it's unlikely he'll be chucked straight into the starting line-up and it is all the more reason to side with a lack of goals.
Although both Saka (10 G+A) and Kai Havertz (5 G+A) should start, a fully fit Nerazzurri backline should be able to contain the duo. This is a defence that has kept clean sheets in our of the last five games.
Alessandro Bastoni was forced off at the weekend for Inter but should be fit to start here. Carlos Augusto is Simone Inzaghi’s only absentee.
Hakan Calhanoglu was dropped to the bench against Venezia but should return to midfield.
As for Arsenal, they will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori. Gabriel Magalhaes started at the weekend and Ben White came off the bench meaning both should start.
White’s fitness should push Thomas Partey back into midfield alongside Mikel Merino and Declan Rice. Havertz will likely be flanked by Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attack meaning Leandro Trossard may have to settle for a spot on the bench.
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Merino, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
