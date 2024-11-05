Inter vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Hysteria surrounds Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners fell seven points off the title pace following defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Having taken one point from their past three Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s side have drifted to 7/2 with Sky Bet to win the title.

As ever, context is key. A culmination of a tough schedule, injuries and suspensions are to blame. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have all been absent at various points recently.

Perhaps even more worrying is the departure of sporting director Edu, the man responsible for the crucial signings of the recent era and an ally of Arteta. The effects are yet to be seen but on the pitch the return of key personnel should see an uptick in form.

In the Champions League, the Gunners remain unbeaten. Seven points from games with Atalanta, PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk all without conceding a goal leaves the Gunners within striking distance of top spot.

So, Arsenal are in a commanding position in Europe, there are 84 points left to play for in the league and they are still in both domestic cups. What’s everyone worried about?