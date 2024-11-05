Sporting Life
Arsenal

Inter vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
14:54 · TUE November 05, 2024

Football betting tips: Champions League

0.5pts No first goalscorer at 17/2 (Bet Victor)

BuildABet @ 20/1

  • Bukayo Saka to win 3+ fouls
  • Hakan Calhanoglu 3+ tackles
  • Benjamin Pavard to be carded

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 8/5 | Draw 21/10 | Away 7/4

Hysteria surrounds Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners fell seven points off the title pace following defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Having taken one point from their past three Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s side have drifted to 7/2 with Sky Bet to win the title.

As ever, context is key. A culmination of a tough schedule, injuries and suspensions are to blame. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have all been absent at various points recently.

Perhaps even more worrying is the departure of sporting director Edu, the man responsible for the crucial signings of the recent era and an ally of Arteta. The effects are yet to be seen but on the pitch the return of key personnel should see an uptick in form.

In the Champions League, the Gunners remain unbeaten. Seven points from games with Atalanta, PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk all without conceding a goal leaves the Gunners within striking distance of top spot.

So, Arsenal are in a commanding position in Europe, there are 84 points left to play for in the league and they are still in both domestic cups. What’s everyone worried about?

What are the best bets?

Next on the European roster are Inter Milan and everything points towards a drab affair.

Inter's only game with English opposition this term ended goalless as did Arsenal’s with Italian opposition.

On the road this term, Arsenal have failed to net on three occasions and backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER would’ve paid out in the 1-0 win over Shakhtar as the difference between the sides was an own goal.

Arsenal

Arteta’s side have struggled for creativity without Odegaard.

Even if the Norwegian is declared fit to play, it's unlikely he'll be chucked straight into the starting line-up and it is all the more reason to side with a lack of goals.

Although both Saka (10 G+A) and Kai Havertz (5 G+A) should start, a fully fit Nerazzurri backline should be able to contain the duo. This is a defence that has kept clean sheets in our of the last five games.

Team news

Alessandro Bastoni was forced off at the weekend for Inter but should be fit to start here. Carlos Augusto is Simone Inzaghi’s only absentee.

Hakan Calhanoglu was dropped to the bench against Venezia but should return to midfield.

As for Arsenal, they will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori. Gabriel Magalhaes started at the weekend and Ben White came off the bench meaning both should start.

White’s fitness should push Thomas Partey back into midfield alongside Mikel Merino and Declan Rice. Havertz will likely be flanked by Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attack meaning Leandro Trossard may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Merino, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Match facts

  • Internazionale and Arsenal only met previously in the 2003-04 UEFA Champions League – both games were away wins (Arsenal 0-3 Inter, Inter 1-5 Arsenal).
  • Arsenal have failed to score in each of their last four away UEFA Champions League games in Italy (D1 L3), with Emmanuel Adebayor the last Gunners player to score there in a 2-0 win over Milan in March 2008.
  • Although only five teams have faced more shots in the UEFA Champions League this season than Internazionale (53), they have kept three clean sheets so far. They have never kept four in a row in their European Cup history.
  • Internazionale have the oldest average starting XI in the UEFA Champions League this season (30 years, 139 days). They have also given the most minutes to players aged 30+ in 2024-25 (1,482).
  • Only Atalanta (4) have faced fewer shots on target in the UEFA Champions League this season than Arsenal (5), with the Gunners keeping three clean sheets so far. They last had a run of four consecutive clean sheets in November 2007.
  • All three of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League goals this season have come in the first half. In the second half of matches, they have had only nine shots, with only Sparta Prague having fewer (8).
  • Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus could become the 43 rd Brazilian player to make 50 UEFA Champions League appearances if he appears in this game. The last Brazilian to score on his 50 th game was Lucas Moura in May 2019 in a hat-trick for Spurs vs Ajax, though Jesus has gone seven without a goal for the Gunners since netting in each of his first four games for the club.
  • Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer has kept seven clean sheets in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances for the club. That 70% clean sheet percentage is the best of any goalkeeper with 10+ appearances at a club in the competition.
  • Gabriel Martinelli has created five chances following a carry (moving 5+ metres with the ball) in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most of any player through the opening three matchdays. Indeed, he’s created the joint-most chances for Arsenal in the competition this term (6 – level with Kai Havertz), while also having the highest expected assists total (1.25).
  • Across the opening three matchdays of this season’s UEFA Champions League, the two players who made the most high-intensity pressures were Internazionale’s Mehdi Taremi and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (211 each). For Havertz, he also made the most specifically in the final third in this period (92).

Odds correct at 1415 GMT (05/11/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

